Edinburgh Fringe Festival is in full swing, bringing the city alive after months of lockdown.

As ever, there’s an endless amount of things to see and do – comedy to cackle at, shows to amaze and delight, and delicious food to try.

But if you’re wondering where to even begin, we’ve drawn up a list of the venues which will be at the heart of all the action.

Here are 10 places you simply must not miss during Edinburgh Fringe this year.

1. The Royal Mile A must-see part of Edinburgh at any time, the Royal Mile truly comes to life during Edinburgh Fringe. This magical stretch which runs from Edinburgh Castle has a bustling atmosphere during the Fringe, and there will be street performers near St Giles' Cathedral. Photo: Lisa Ferguson Buy photo

2. George Square Gardens George Square Gardens is the place to be for Fringe this year. It's home to the Assembly and Underbelly festival venues - hosting live music, comedy, theatre, and even cabaret. And there's also plenty of food and drink pop-ups for refreshment and soaking up the atmosphere. Photo: Lisa Ferguson Buy photo

3. Pleasance Courtyard The picturesque Pleasance Courtyard will play host to the legendary Cabaret Bar and a new covered outdoor venue, the Rear Courtyard. There’s something for everyone with comedy, theatre and children’s shows. As well as entertainment, there are food trucks and an al-fresco courtyard bar. Photo: Lisa Ferguson Buy photo

4. Multistory Multistory is an exciting new festival hub beneath Edinburgh Castle. There is an open-air performance stage, local street food stalls and bars. You can find it in Castle Terrace Car Park, and kids under two go free. Photo: Lisa Ferguson Buy photo