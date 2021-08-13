As ever, there’s an endless amount of things to see and do – comedy to cackle at, shows to amaze and delight, and delicious food to try.
But if you’re wondering where to even begin, we’ve drawn up a list of the venues which will be at the heart of all the action.
1. The Royal Mile
A must-see part of Edinburgh at any time, the Royal Mile truly comes to life during Edinburgh Fringe. This magical stretch which runs from Edinburgh Castle has a bustling atmosphere during the Fringe, and there will be street performers near St Giles' Cathedral.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. George Square Gardens
George Square Gardens is the place to be for Fringe this year. It's home to the Assembly and Underbelly festival venues - hosting live music, comedy, theatre, and even cabaret. And there's also plenty of food and drink pop-ups for refreshment and soaking up the atmosphere.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Pleasance Courtyard
The picturesque Pleasance Courtyard will play host to the legendary Cabaret Bar and a new covered outdoor venue, the Rear Courtyard. There’s something for everyone with comedy, theatre and children’s shows. As well as entertainment, there are food trucks and an al-fresco courtyard bar.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
4. Multistory
Multistory is an exciting new festival hub beneath Edinburgh Castle. There is an open-air performance stage, local street food stalls and bars. You can find it in Castle Terrace Car Park, and kids under two go free.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson