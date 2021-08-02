Try these delicious food pop-ups during Edinburgh Festival season (photo: Kebabbar)

Edinburgh Festival: 9 delicious food pop-ups to try during Edinburgh Fringe

Edinburgh festival season is upon us, and there's plenty of food to try between shows.

By Ginny Sanderson
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 5:48 pm

Though Edinburgh Fringe will be a little more understated this year, that won’t stop the city coming alive with creativity.

And while you’re soaking up the atmosphere, why not try a bite to eat at one of these pop-ups which will be in George Square Gardens this summer?

Whether you’re hungry for pizza, Asian dumplings, kebabs, or a refreshing cone of gelato, there’s something for every foodie to get their teeth into.

1. Alandas

Alandas will be serving up its Scottish seafood experience - from freshly grilled prawns to 'beautifully-cooked' salmon and 'mouthwatering' oysters - at its unit in George Square Gardens.

Photo: Alandas

Buy photo

2. Chick + Pea

Chick + Pea will be celebrating flavours from the Mediterranean and the Middle East from their iconic bright blue Citroën H Van.

Photo: Edinburgh Food Festival

Buy photo

3. Cargo Burger

Cargo Burger serves up"big burgers - that is all".

Photo: Edinburgh Food Festival

Buy photo

4. Jarvis Pickle

Jarvis Pickle will be serving up its award-winning handcrafted Scottish pies, 'warming you from the inside out'. Fillings include beef and ale, pork and blue cheese, and vegan mushroom and chestnut!

Photo: Edinburgh Food Festival

Buy photo
EdinburghGardensGeorge Square
Next Page
Page 1 of 3