Though Edinburgh Fringe will be a little more understated this year, that won’t stop the city coming alive with creativity.

And while you’re soaking up the atmosphere, why not try a bite to eat at one of these pop-ups which will be in George Square Gardens this summer?

Whether you’re hungry for pizza, Asian dumplings, kebabs, or a refreshing cone of gelato, there’s something for every foodie to get their teeth into.

1. Alandas Alandas will be serving up its Scottish seafood experience - from freshly grilled prawns to 'beautifully-cooked' salmon and 'mouthwatering' oysters - at its unit in George Square Gardens. Photo: Alandas Buy photo

2. Chick + Pea Chick + Pea will be celebrating flavours from the Mediterranean and the Middle East from their iconic bright blue Citroën H Van. Photo: Edinburgh Food Festival Buy photo

3. Cargo Burger Cargo Burger serves up"big burgers - that is all". Photo: Edinburgh Food Festival Buy photo

4. Jarvis Pickle Jarvis Pickle will be serving up its award-winning handcrafted Scottish pies, 'warming you from the inside out'. Fillings include beef and ale, pork and blue cheese, and vegan mushroom and chestnut! Photo: Edinburgh Food Festival Buy photo