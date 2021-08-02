Edinburgh Festival: 9 delicious food pop-ups to try during Edinburgh Fringe
Edinburgh festival season is upon us, and there's plenty of food to try between shows.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 5:48 pm
Though Edinburgh Fringe will be a little more understated this year, that won’t stop the city coming alive with creativity.
And while you’re soaking up the atmosphere, why not try a bite to eat at one of these pop-ups which will be in George Square Gardens this summer?
Whether you’re hungry for pizza, Asian dumplings, kebabs, or a refreshing cone of gelato, there’s something for every foodie to get their teeth into.
Page 1 of 3