4 . Mhairi Black

In 2015, at the age of 20, Mhairi Black became the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons. Nearly 10 years on, she has announced she will stand down at the next election and looks forward to embracing her dark sense of humour. For £13 you could buy 491 teabags, 43 Freddos, six and a half lottery tickets, or one alcoholic beverage at the Edinburgh Fringe. Even better, for £13 you could buy a ticket to this first hand, behind the scenes, ruthlessly honest look at politics in 21st-century Britain. Mhairi Black: Politics Isn't For Me, July 31 and August 1-12, 14-25, 1.15pm, Gilded Balloon at the Museum. Tickets, £13, at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/mhairi-black-politics-isn-t-for-me. Photo: Getty