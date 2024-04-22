With more than 1,500 shows already revealed for this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, we’ve taken a look at some of the famous faces you can see on stage this August.
Fringe favourites including David O’Doherty, Jason Byrne, Reginald D Hunter and Paul Merton will be joined by other ‘well-kent’ faces from comedy including Adam Hills, Nish Kumar, Dara O’Briain and Sara Pascoe.
Joining these famous stand-ups at the Fringe in August will be ventriloquist Nina Conti, politician Mhari Black, TV star Bobby Davro and national treasure Miriam Margolyes.
1. Sara Pascoe
Sara Pascoe is an English actress, comedian, presenter and writer. She has appeared on television programmes including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Taskmaster on Channel 4 and QI and Frankie Boyle's New World Order on BBC Two. In August 2010, she performed her first show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sara Pascoe Vs Her Ego. She has hosted Last Woman on Earth with Sara Pascoe and The Greatest British Sewing Bee. Pascoe's six-part comedy series Out of Her Mind premiered on BBC Two in October 2020. Sara Pascoe: I Am A Strange Gloop, at Monkey Barrel Comedy, July 29-31 August 1-9, 12pm. Tickets £12, at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/sara-pascoe-i-am-a-strange-gloop-wip. Photo: PA
2. Paul Merton
Best known as a team captain on BBC1 smash-hit comedy show Have I Got News for You?, Fringe favourite Paul Merton has been heading up to Edinburgh for decades, mostly to perform his much-loved improvisation comedy show with his improv chums. This year he returns with his wife, fellow improv comedy star Suki Webster. Fresh from their residency at London's Comedy Store, the couple bring their highly anticipated brand-new show to Fringe 2024. Expect fast, fabulously funny improvised games, scenes, stories and laugh-out-loud surrealism from these masters of comedy improvisation and special guests including Mike McShane and Kirsty Newton. Paul Merton and Suki Webster's Improv Show, at Pleasance Courtyard, August 9-19, 3.30pm. Tickets, £20, at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/paul-merton-and-suki-webster-s-improv-show. Photo: Steven Scott Taylor
3. Dara O'Briain
Dara Ó Briain is an Irish comedian and television presenter based in the United Kingdom. He is noted for performing stand-up comedy shows all over the world and for hosting topical panel shows such as Mock the Week, The Panel, and The Apprentice: You're Fired! He has also been a newspaper columnist and written books for both adults and children. Dara Ó Briain: My Life Is a Work in Progress (Work in Progress), at Assembly Rooms, Aug 12-25, 6.50pm. Tickets, £22, at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/dara-o-briain-my-life-is-a-work-in-progress-work-in-progress. Photo: Jeff Spicer
4. Mhairi Black
In 2015, at the age of 20, Mhairi Black became the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons. Nearly 10 years on, she has announced she will stand down at the next election and looks forward to embracing her dark sense of humour. For £13 you could buy 491 teabags, 43 Freddos, six and a half lottery tickets, or one alcoholic beverage at the Edinburgh Fringe. Even better, for £13 you could buy a ticket to this first hand, behind the scenes, ruthlessly honest look at politics in 21st-century Britain. Mhairi Black: Politics Isn't For Me, July 31 and August 1-12, 14-25, 1.15pm, Gilded Balloon at the Museum. Tickets, £13, at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/mhairi-black-politics-isn-t-for-me. Photo: Getty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.