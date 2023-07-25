4 . One Way Out

75 years since the arrival of HMS Windrush into Britain, Montel Douglas’s debut play explores young British Caribbeans’ experiences of the Windrush crisis through the story of four young friends on the cusp of adulthood leaving college. Inspired by the true events of his own cousin receiving a deportation letter at the age of nineteen, Douglas tells the important but often neglected story of young people being stripped of their legalities after having grown up in the UK, and the impact that this turmoil has on younger members of the Windrush generation’s sense of identity. With themes of cultural differences, masculinity and the pursuit of patties, this coming-of-age play explores the friendship of four young men, all from different backgrounds but bonded through their South London upbringing, as the freedom and excitement of adolescence is side-lined by a huge, unexpected shift. Underbelly Cowgate, Belly Button, 3 – 27 August (not 14 & 21), 2.15pm. Photo: Submitted