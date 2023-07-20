2 . House of Life

One-part sermon, one-part purge, three-parts party, House of Life is a travelling musical cult collective hosted by the camp and glitter clad RaveRend with one mission - to make the audience happy, at any cost. Made up of alumni of the BAFTA-winning Television Workshop, Nottingham based Sheep Soup uses live music with loop pedals, sampled voices and audience interaction to create a feel-good, open hearted and celebratory cabaret theatre show. Inspired by the places where people come together to heal through music, joy and noise – church, festivals, protests, football matches, raves – the audience is taken through an eight-step programme of how to get content. They are encouraged to join in with the RaveRend and move to the music, creating their own community for one-night-only, which means that no two shows are the same. Underbelly Cowgate, Belly Dancer, 3 - 25 August, 8.55pm. Photo: Annabelle Mastin-Lee (Mobius London)