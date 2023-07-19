3 . Sasha Ellen: When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade

What happens if the end of a relationship is so offensively amicable that you plan a lovely break-up date? That's what happened to the unashamedly nerdy and downright adorable Sasha Ellen (nominee for Best New Show at Leicester Comedy Festival, Bafta Rocliffe finalist). But reality soon struck, and Sasha realised she'd been given some of those life lemons her mother told her about. Now, she would have to get out there in the dating pool and pretend it’s normal to get naked in front of strangers from the internet and go to single men’s serial killer flats for sex. It's not normal to have a plastic ear stuck to your wall (yes this happened). Why don't more men know that? New single life is just a fun cocktail of body issues, being physically scared and small talk. So much small talk. Laughing Horse @ The Counting House 4-24 August @ 4.15pm. Photo: Karla Gowlett