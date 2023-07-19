We take another look at what to watch our for at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, focusing on 10 shows hitting the Capital in August.
1. Myles & Dan - Just Might Break A World Record
Have you ever wondered how many comedy sketches it takes to break a world record? … Well wonder no more as Myles and Dan are set to find out at Edinburgh Fringe in the iconic venue, Just the Tonic Caves!
The double act started in 2014 making videos on YouTube, moving on to their first hour show just a year later “Myles & Dan's Ridiculous Sham”which lead to them creating 'Myles & Dan's Complete Shambles' which they took to Brighton Fringe and Nottingham Comedy Festival. Between writing and performing, the pair also have their own weekly live comedy show ‘BFF Comedy’. This Edinburgh debut, Myles and Dan Just Might Break a World Record, is an hour of absurdity that explores vulnerability, perseverance, and the fragility of male friendship. All in the quest of breaking a Sketch-Comedy World Record!
Just The Tonic at The Caves just up the stairs, 7.45 pm, August 3-13 and 15-27. Photo: Paul Raeside
2. Bird
The stage sequel to the critically acclaimed ‘Catch The Bird Who Won’t Fly’ exploring the question ‘What happens when you run away from domestic abuse?’ Three dancers weave the story to a specially commissioned live music score by Jonathan Mayer (with an adaptation of John Marc Gowan's sequence from Slut).
Summerhall, 7.20pm, August 15-27. Photo: Submitted
3. Sasha Ellen: When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade
What happens if the end of a relationship is so offensively amicable that you plan a lovely break-up date? That's what happened to the unashamedly nerdy and downright adorable Sasha Ellen (nominee for Best New Show at Leicester Comedy Festival, Bafta Rocliffe finalist). But reality soon struck, and Sasha realised she'd been given some of those life lemons her mother told her about. Now, she would have to get out there in the dating pool and pretend it’s normal to get naked in front of strangers from the internet and go to single men’s serial killer flats for sex. It's not normal to have a plastic ear stuck to your wall (yes this happened). Why don't more men know that? New single life is just a fun cocktail of body issues, being physically scared and small talk. So much small talk.
Laughing Horse @ The Counting House 4-24 August @ 4.15pm. Photo: Karla Gowlett
4. Conversations with Mandela
Join master storyteller, Rob Redenbach (pictured with Nelson Mandela), as he recounts his journey from outback Australia to working in South Africa with the bodyguard team of Nelson Mandela. Blending humour and personal insights, Conversations With Mandela casts fresh light on one of the 20th century's most celebrated leaders.
Arthur Conan Doyle Centre, 5pm, August 4-5, 7-13. Photo: submitted