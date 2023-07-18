2 . Olaf Falafel: Look What Fell Out Of My Head

Last year, 'Dave's Best Joke Of The Fringe' winner Olaf Falafel threw the ashes of his dead cat over his audience - he promises he won’t be doing that again but he will be offering up another hostess trolley full of stuff he finds funny. Expect some fishing for insults, maybe a bit of his trademark Biscuitology and more of his celebrated one-liners. Look What Fell Out of My Head contains plenty of the daft audience participation that his fans have come to love. Laughing Horse @ the Pear Tree, August 3-27 @ 3.45pm Photo: Submitted