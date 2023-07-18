1. Liz Guterbock: Geriatric Millennial
“Hotly-tipped Fringe debutant” (Chortle) and California-born British citizen Liz Guterbock tries to contain her American enthusiasm as she explores belonging, bisexuality and ageing. Geriatric Millennial tackles the big questions: Is 41 middle aged? Can the Marks & Spencer’s LGBT sandwich define you? Will people think Liz is British because she hasn’t used any exclamation marks yet? If you’re cool with women getting older, silly voices, reality TV and a bit of sincerity (but not too much), then this is the show for you. As seen on Avenue 5, a Funny Women Finalist, a Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year finalist and a BBC New Comedy Award Nominee.
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) @ 4.15pm, August 2-27 (excluding 14 and 21) Photo: Karla Gowlett
2. Olaf Falafel: Look What Fell Out Of My Head
Last year, 'Dave's Best Joke Of The Fringe' winner Olaf Falafel threw the ashes of his dead cat over his audience - he promises he won’t be doing that again but he will be offering up another hostess trolley full of stuff he finds funny. Expect some fishing for insults, maybe a bit of his trademark Biscuitology and more of his celebrated one-liners. Look What Fell Out of My Head contains plenty of the daft audience participation that his fans have come to love. Laughing Horse @ the Pear Tree, August 3-27 @ 3.45pm Photo: Submitted
3. Nan, Me & Barbara Pravi
Care, crisis and the Eurovision song contest combine in this heartfelt and personal fringe return for the critically acclaimed I, AmDram performer.
Cairns Lecture Theatre, Summerhall, 4 - 27 August (not 14 or 21), 5.15pm, 16+. Photo: Christa Holka
4. Luke Kempner – A Gritty Police Drama: A One-Man Musical
Star of Idiots Assemble: The Spitting Image Musical (in which Luke voices approx. 30 voices including Prince Harry, King Charles, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran among others) and also seen on Love Island Aftersun, Steph’s Packed Lunch and The Stand Up Sketch Show. The impressionist on the top of his game will be performing his brand new show – the gritty police drama solving the murder of James Corden. Venue 33, Pleasance Courtyard, 5.30pm, August 2-13 and 15-27. Photo: Submitted