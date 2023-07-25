3 . Pizza Geeks (Pleasance Courtyard)

On top of their geeky theme, Pizza Geeks are incredibly community driven. Their 'Pizza for the People' initiative is a way to give back to the community by giving hot meals to those in need, as well as the heroes who help them. Since opening in 2016, they have made and donated 30,000 pizzas across Edinburgh. This Fringe, they’ll be returning with their delicious Neapolitan-style pizzas, including the ever-popular Chorizard with a tomato base, mozzarella, chorizo, black Pudding, fresh chillies, and hot honey. Photo: Submitted