These spaces support Edinburgh students, as well as local businesses, charities and sustainable commerce. As a registered charity, income earned from the associations’ Fringe venues and food and drink outlets go towards its student services, providing advice, representation and welfare support to 49,000 student members.
The Students’ Association employs local staff to run its venues. In 2022, around 300 temporary staff were hired, 70 per cent of which were Edinburgh University students.
Speaking about the food and drink venues on offer during next month’s Fringe, Sharan Atwal, students’ association president, said: “Our association’s integral part in the festival means we can generate funds to support our students. We hope everyone who visits enjoys the city and has a great time visiting our venues!”
1. Garden at Teviot
The Garden at Teviot is a hidden gem next to the busy Bristo Square. The garden offers colourful beach huts (each seating six), two full-service bars, coffee from Edinburgh’s Throat Punch and local produce from Ròst Eats. There is also a large, covered area to avoid Edinburgh’s likely showers! Photo: Andrew Perry
2. Mint (Potterrow Plaza)
Named one of Fringe 2022’s top places to be, the Potterrow Plaza will return outside the Pleasance Dome, this time with an extended space. It will host Mint, which offers its renowned Chicken and Halloumi Wrap and plenty of meat-eater and vegan options. Photo: Andrew Perry
3. Pizza Geeks (Pleasance Courtyard)
On top of their geeky theme, Pizza Geeks are incredibly community driven. Their 'Pizza for the People' initiative is a way to give back to the community by giving hot meals to those in need, as well as the heroes who help them. Since opening in 2016, they have made and donated 30,000 pizzas across Edinburgh. This Fringe, they’ll be returning with their delicious Neapolitan-style pizzas, including the ever-popular Chorizard with a tomato base, mozzarella, chorizo, black Pudding, fresh chillies, and hot honey. Photo: Submitted
4. Throat Punch (Garden at Teviot)
If you’re looking to stay green this Fringe, visit Throat Punch. This local coffee outlet doesn’t use any unnecessary plastics, opting instead for biodegradable wherever possible. It also only uses milk and oat milk that is delivered in glass and collected again for reuse by the manufacturer. Photo: Submitted