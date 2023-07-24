3 . Dom Drives North (again!)

Dom drives north to test his unique vision at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Following three critically acclaimed runs at London’s The White Bear Theatre, The Other Palace, and Theatre Royal Windsor, DOM The Play heads north and makes its Scottish debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. This sharply written political satire (penned by an author who prefers to remain anonymous), with fast-paced direction from twice Offie nominated Michael Kingsbury, recounts the career of Dominic Cummings – his role in Brexit and Lockdown, his fascination with data science, his relationship with Boris and Carrie Johnson and the REAL reason why he made that drive to Barnard Castle – all viewed through the lens of the man himself. The author prefers to remain anonymous, although their apparent insider knowledge of political strategy and private conversations has provoked much debate as to their identity. The forensic precision of the writing skewers everyone involved in government, from politicians to civil servants and the media, with a laserlike focus that provokes as many rueful winces of recognition as outright belly laughs. Updated for Fringe audiences, this laugh-out-loud play features Chris Porter (Dom), Tim Hudson (Boris), Thom Tuck (The Man, Nigel Farage, David Beckham and others) and Offie nominee Sarah Lawrie (The Woman, Nicola Sturgeon, Queen Elizabeth II and more). Assembly Rooms (Ballroom), 3-27 August (not 21), 5.20pm. Photo: Jack Merriman