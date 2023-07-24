There really is something for everyone at the Fringe this year. In our latest round-up we feature Cuban music, Irish theatre, comedians, interactive theatre and a play about former Downing Street spin doctor Dominic Cummings and his infamous trip to Barnard Castle.
1. Growler/ Where Ye From?
From Aurora Nova with support from CultureIreland comes Growler / Where Ye From? - a communion with the divine feminine shadow, with just enough irreverent humour. This ‘82-year-old drum banging, shamanic vulva from the Liberties in Dublin’ is here to revolt against the institution of male power. She’s wise as witches with a lash-like tongue and a heart of gold; she’ll take you on an alchemical, theatrical journey on her quest to "heal the past, heal the future". Through storytelling, spoken word, song and comedy, Growler / Where Ye From? leaves no stone left unturned.
Summerhall, Demonstration Room, 2 - 26 August (not 14, 21), 7pm. Photo: Kyle Ferguson
A hilarious journey and tribute to dance, where comedy and incredible dance skills intertwine seamlessly. Featuring an all-male cast of six dancers decked out in ever-changing flamboyant costumes, TUTU pays homage to the dance world which can sometimes take itself a little too seriously. It shatters stereotypes and makes dance accessible to all. For example, classic dance traditions mean they can’t wear an original tutu; instead, they’ve made tutu trousers. And yes – a bare-chested tutu-clad man can perform a stunningly graceful pointe solo.
Underbelly Bristo Square, August 3-27, except 9, 14 and 22, 3.25pm. Photo: Underbelly
Dom drives north to test his unique vision at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Following three critically acclaimed runs at London’s The White Bear Theatre, The Other Palace, and Theatre Royal Windsor, DOM The Play heads north and makes its Scottish debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. This sharply written political satire (penned by an author who prefers to remain anonymous), with fast-paced direction from twice Offie nominated Michael Kingsbury, recounts the career of Dominic Cummings – his role in Brexit and Lockdown, his fascination with data science, his relationship with Boris and Carrie Johnson and the REAL reason why he made that drive to Barnard Castle – all viewed through the lens of the man himself. The author prefers to remain anonymous, although their apparent insider knowledge of political strategy and private conversations has provoked much debate as to their identity. The forensic precision of the writing skewers everyone involved in government, from politicians to civil servants and the media, with a laserlike focus that provokes as many rueful winces of recognition as outright belly laughs. Updated for Fringe audiences, this laugh-out-loud play features Chris Porter (Dom), Tim Hudson (Boris), Thom Tuck (The Man, Nigel Farage, David Beckham and others) and Offie nominee Sarah Lawrie (The Woman, Nicola Sturgeon, Queen Elizabeth II and more).
Assembly Rooms (Ballroom), 3-27 August (not 21), 5.20pm. Photo: Jack Merriman
Writer and performer Siomha Hennessy is seriously the Irish 'Phoebe Waller-Bridge'. She's now coming to the UK to take Edinburgh Fringe by storm with her musical comedy show The Coil's Lament, in which her contraceptive coil is complaining about the lack of action, while Siomha would rather staple her tongue to a table than face another Hinge date with a guy who says he’s looking for a girl who ‘’doesn’t take herself too seriously’’.
At Just The Tonic at The Mash House from August 3-27, except 14 and 21, at 5.55pm. Photo: Www.BrightBluePR.com