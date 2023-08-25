Gilded Balloon has announced Samira Banks as the winner of the 36th edition of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe So You Think You’re Funny? award - the UK’s most prestigious comedy newcomer competition.

Chris Donovan and Lizzie Norm came second and third place respectively, with each performer ensuring fans at the final enjoyed an evening of laughter following over 400 initial applicants for the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following side-splitting heats across the country, Samira Banks has claimed the crown for this year’s competition after a judging panel including special guest judge Greg McHugh, AKA Gary: Tank Commander. He was joined by Bruce Dessau, editor of Beyond the Joke, Melbourne International Comedy Festival director Susan Provan, American talent booker Marianne Ways and Gilded Balloon artistic directors Karen and Katy Koren. The panel watched sets from all 10 finalists before choosing the winner.

Samira Banks is the winner of the 36th edition of the iconic So You Think You’re Funny?.

Karen and Katy Koren said: “Huge congratulations to Samira Banks for being named this year’s So You Think You’re Funny? winner! This year’s competition was fierce, hence our judges submitting 10 finalists instead of the usual maximum of 9, so Samira should be incredibly proud.

“So You Think You’re Funny? is the UK’s longest running and most established competition of its kind and this year in particular, it’s been so rewarding to see SYTYF alumni like Shane Daniel Byrne and Kathy Maniura bring solo shows to the Fringe for the first time - with sell-out crowds and five star reviews all round.

“We’d like to thank every single comic who entered this year’s competition and we can’t wait to follow the finalists’ careers - we’re sure in years to come they will be some of the UK’s biggest comics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special guest judge Greg McHugh said: “I was so excited to take part in judging this year's So You Think You're Funny? competition. It's a great reminder of the incredible new talent breaking onto the comedy scene across the UK and I'm sure everybody at tonight's final saw some comedians who are set to do huge things in the future. Huge congrats to all 10 finalists and to Samira Banks for taking the crown - you won comedy!!"

Finalists, judges and host Maisie Adam at the So You Think You’re Funny? Grand Final at Gilded Balloon Teviot on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Photo by Steve Ullathorne.

Former So You Think You’re Funny? winner Maisie Adam hosted the Grand Final at Gilded Balloon Teviot on Thursday, August 24, with 350 fans, comics and industry leaders in attendance to watch Samira Banks take the top prize. With previous winners including Aisling Bea, Peter Kay, Tommy Tiernan, Lee Mack and many more, So You Think You’re Funny? has kick started the careers of dozens of the UK’s top comics and gives vital support to up and coming comedians.

The funniest new comics in the UK were put through their paces at regional heats before heading to Edinburgh for further heats, with judges feeling this year’s competition was so strong that they submitted 10 finalists instead of the usual 9. Samira Banks was joined in the final by Alex Lennox, Archit Goenka, Carwyn Blayney, Chantel Nash, Chris Donovan, Cormac Sinnott, Lauren Carroll, Lizzie Norm and Sophie Garrad.