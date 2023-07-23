With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe fast approaching, we’ve taken a look back in our archives for photos of the annual event during the 1980s.

That decade saw many TV and comedy stars who went onto become household names appear in Edinburgh, selling their shows on the streets of the city like everyone else, including comedians Rowan Atkinson, Alexi Sayle and Jo Brand, musician Jools Holland and Scottish US TV show host Craig Ferguson.