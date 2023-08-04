An Edinburgh Festival Fringe performer who was left in tears after just one audience member attended her show, has been overwhelmed by the support she has received on social media, including from top comedians Dara O’Brien and Jason Manford.

Upset about the lack of an audience at her one-woman show ‘Sunsets’, actress and writer Georgie Grier took to X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday with a photo of her crying, to say: “There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one woman play, ‘Sunsets’ at #edfringe. It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…?”

Her tweet received an outpouring of support. Irish comedian and former Fringe regular Dara O’Brien responded: “We’ve ALL done it. Soon, you’ll dine out on this anecdote. More than once I had to buy my audience a drink, as a thank you for being the only ones there. Best thing though, it’s all stage time, and the show will get better every single time, ready for the big crowds later!”

Georgie Grier received lots of support on social media after her one-woman Fringe show only had one audience member.

Manchester comedian and actor Jason Manford replied with a video message, in which he said: "It's absolutely normal...for one person to rock up to your show, especially at the beginning of Edinburgh, and also for you to be a bit upset or annoyed or pissed off about it. That's totally fine as well.

"I did Edinburgh in 2004-5 and I remember the first couple of shows, the first week I think, was just, it was such a slog and I was out in the rain and I was flyering and people weren't coming. I got total impostor syndrome. How much is this costing me? What am I doing here?

"Look at all these amazing people. How embarrassing that...nobody's turned up but, you know what, you're on the path and it's just the start, that's all."

She replied: “Thank you so much @JasonManford and everyone for your kind words of support!”

Among the other public figures to reply to Ms Grier was Member of the House of Lords Daniel Finkelstein and astronomer and television presenter Mark Thompson.