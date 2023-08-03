1 . Goose’s Quizzes Elimination Game

Edinburgh’s premiere quiz company are bringing you the biggest and freshest game show of this year’s Fringe Festival! The Elimination Game pits the whole audience against each other in an epic trivia battle royale - will you make it through each round, or will you be eliminated? With a vast array of question topics as well as great prizes on offer, this is an unmissable new Fringe night out. 3-27 August (excl 14th and 21st) at Assembly Rooms, Bijou at 8:30pm. Photo: Submitted