Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: 10 best shows from Edinburgh performers at this year's Fringe

Edinburgh performers putting on hometown shows at the Fringe this year
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 15:22 BST

With the top talent from all over the world in theatre, comedy, circus, ballet and much more coming to Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year, we decided to take a look at hometown performers putting on shows in the Capital as part of the world’s largest arts festival.

The homegrown shows include, ‘Salamander’, inspired by the unsolved murder of a sex worker in Leith, as well as magicians, comedians, a fun game show and hip-hop dance artists.

1. Goose’s Quizzes Elimination Game

2. Salamander

3. Jack Docherty in David Bowie and Me: Parallel Lives

4. Beyond Boundaries

