The homegrown shows include, ‘Salamander’, inspired by the unsolved murder of a sex worker in Leith, as well as magicians, comedians, a fun game show and hip-hop dance artists.
1. Goose’s Quizzes Elimination Game
Edinburgh’s premiere quiz company are bringing you the biggest and freshest game show of this year’s Fringe Festival! The Elimination Game pits the whole audience against each other in an epic trivia battle royale - will you make it through each round, or will you be eliminated? With a vast array of question topics as well as great prizes on offer, this is an unmissable new Fringe night out.
3-27 August (excl 14th and 21st) at Assembly Rooms, Bijou at 8:30pm. Photo: Submitted
2. Salamander
The five star, sell-out 2022 Fringe hit ‘Salamander’ is back after a sold out run at VAULT Festival in London! Inspired by the unsolved murder of a sex worker in Leith, 1983, Salamander celebrates the underrepresented through original poetry and song, posing the question – has anything improved 40 years on? Bold, unapologetic theatre from Edinburgh-based Pretty Knickers Productions.
2-16 August at Assembly Roxy, Upstairs at 6:55pm Photo: Submitted
3. Jack Docherty in David Bowie and Me: Parallel Lives
BAFTA Award winning star of Scot Squad and Absolutely, Jack Docherty premieres a brand new hour of out and out comedy. Using his appearance by Bowie himself on Jack's chat show as a jumping off point, Jack talks about being obsessed by Bowie as a teen, how his music came in and out of his life and led to meeting him on the chat show. A deep dive into an icon of Scottish comedy's life, it's an unmissable show. 8.30pm, Teviot, August 3-13, 15-20 and 22-27. Photo: Gilded Balloon
4. Beyond Boundaries
Beyond Boundaries is a vibrant triple-bill of new works by Scotland-based hip-hop dance artists. Across three unique works, four performers will take you through the past, present and future to portray relationships and self struggles through explorations of culture, AI and our inner selves. A magnificent blend of multicultural performance!
22-27 August at Assembly @ Dance Base at 9:30pm Photo: Submitted