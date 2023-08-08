Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of just two people in the audience at Edinburgh Fringe show

An Edinburgh Fringe performer was gutted when only two people turned up to watch her show – until she discovered one of them was a household name.

Hannah Maxwell, whose one-woman show Nan, Me & Barbara Pravi at Cairns is on at Summerhall, was initially disappointed with the turn out – but then she spotted the famous face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watching Hannah’s show on Sunday was none other than Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, left, was one of just two people in the audience at Hannah Mawell's Edinburgh Fringe show, Nan, Me & Barbara Pravi. Photo: Hannah Mawell

The 38-year-old playwright and actress, who famously performed Fleabag at Underbelly during the 2013 Fringe, happily posed for a selfie with a delighted Hannah after the show.

Taking to Twitter, Hannah shared her disbelief at the unexpected encounter.

In a caption posted alongside a picture of the pair, she wrote: ‘So, right. Okay. 1 person bought a ticket today, but they managed to persuade their friend to tag along. Phoebe something or other?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I am an utter puddle of a person. Today was so exhausting and then this. Fringe is mad.’

It comes after actress Georgie Grier performed to a near-sell out crowd at the Fringe – just a day after only one person turned up to her show.

The London-based actress was left in tears last week after her one woman play, Sunsets, was watched by only one audience member.

This summer marks the 10th anniversary of the year Waller-Bridge’s Fringe show Fleabag debuted at the event, going on to be adapted into a hit BBC sitcom and winning a host of awards.