The actor and writer who shared an emotional post on social media last week when her opening one-woman Fringe performance attracting one audience member, sold out her show on Friday after her Tweet went viral.

Following her Tweet, which has now received over 5.4 million views, Georgie had a full crowd in for Friday’s performance of ‘Sunsets’ at Gilded Balloon’s Patter Hoose venue in Edinburgh with tickets selling well for upcoming performances. A solo play about romantic comedies, Sunsets is a feel-good, heartfelt exploration of one woman's relationship to fantasy and how far this can impact reality.

Speaking on Friday about the show’s turnaround, Georgie said, “What a wild start to my Fringe experience. From one audience member to a personalised video from Jason Manford, thousands of supportive messages on social media and seeing more faces in the audience; it’s been a whirlwind 24 hours. When I posted, I was hoping for a few messages of support or advice from fellow Fringe acts, however I had no idea how much it would resonate with people. The Edinburgh Fringe really is a marathon, not a sprint, and I know there have been lots of people in similar positions.

“There are ups and downs every day (every hour) at the Fringe but ultimately I know I’m lucky to be performing here. The reaction and support from everybody including my family, friends, the staff at my venue, Gilded Balloon, people online and other performers has lifted my spirits, but I know there are still no guarantees. There’s a huge amount of talented people performing incredible shows at this festival and I hope audiences are able to support plenty of acts this month.

“I’m on at Gilded Balloon’s Patter Hoose every day in August (except the 14th) at 12.20pm – it would be great to have you there!”

Karen Koren, artistic director of Gilded Balloon said, “I was so pleased to see a full house for Sunsets at our Patter Hoose venue on Friday. So many famous performers have been in Georgie’s position before, especially at the very beginning of the Festival, and they have reached out to support her now.

"The Edinburgh Fringe has a wonderful spirit of community and it was heartwarming to see everybody rally around Georgie online, and then by turning up for her show. It’s an incredible thing to have the biggest arts festival in the world right on our doorstep so we really hope audiences will come out to support acts this August.”