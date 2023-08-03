Edinburgh refuse workers were joined by an additional member of staff today when a fringe drag performer joined the team.

Joe Leather, who premieres his fringe show ‘Wasteman’ tonight at Assembly George Square, assisted cleansing staff on Cockburn Street today - on the day the council launched additional waste and cleansing resources across the city.

With August being one of the busiest months of the year in Edinburgh, the council has employed an additional 15 cleansing staff who will target the busiest streets in the city centre each day. In addition to approximately 350 litter bins being emptied each night throughout August, the new cleansing team will empty litter bins during the day in a dedicated vehicle.

Joe, a seasoned performer who worked as a refuse worker during Covid after theatres closed, said: “It’s such an important job and people don’t realise that the world could not run without it. It was very special for me doing it over Covid – I was probably getting more applause from being a key worker than I ever did on stage. So I think that recognition needs to continue.”

Throughout August an extra four waste vehicles will be out clearing up any areas where waste has built up and extra litter bins have been placed in busy hot spot areas at Cockburn Street, High Street and the top of the Mound. The council has also brought back the popular ‘we’ll bin our jokes, if you’ll bin your litter’ campaign which urges residents and visitors to help keep the Capital in shape.

The council also works with Out of Hand to make sure areas in the city centre out with the pedestrianised section of the High Street, looked after by the Fringe, has managed advertising space and is kept clear of fliers and other litter.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “It was great to meet Joe and get a sneak preview of one of the acts which will bring colour and culture to the streets of the Capital in the coming weeks as the festival season gets into full swing. This is our first restriction-free summer festival season since the Covid pandemic and there’s already a fantastic buzz building across Edinburgh.