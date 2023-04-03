News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
31 minutes ago Thomas Cashman to serve 42 years for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
55 minutes ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
1 hour ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
1 hour ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
2 hours ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed

The Cauldron: Edinburgh’s wizard-themed bar is launching a series of fantastical drag evenings

Edinburgh’s wizard themed bar is launching a series of drag bingo nights.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:42 BST

Edinburgh’s fantastical wizard themed bar on Frederick Street is launching a series of drag bingo and quiz nights. The Sorcerers & Scorpio magical-themed nights will be hosted every fortnight by the Edinburgh-based Drag Queen, Sissy Scorpio who will be bingo caller, quiz compere and entertainer.

Local drag queens including Groundskeeper Fanny; Mystica Glamoor and Rozie Cheeks will also make appearances. The bingo nights are taking place on April 11, May 9 and June 6, while the quiz nights will be held on April 25, May 23 and June 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Co-founder and molecular mixologist, Matt Cortland said: “We’re so excited to bring our famous drag bingo and quiz nights to Edinburgh. They’re always a sell-out in our other venues as they bring so much magic and fun, and I’m confident the Edinburgh events will be no different. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our diverse magic community, while having a brilliant time – I guarantee that every guest will leave with a huge smile on their face.

The Cauldron: Edinburgh’s wizard-themed bar is launching a series of fantastical drag evenings
The Cauldron: Edinburgh’s wizard-themed bar is launching a series of fantastical drag evenings
The Cauldron: Edinburgh’s wizard-themed bar is launching a series of fantastical drag evenings
Most Popular

“It’s extra special for us that we’re running these events in collaboration with our charity partner, Mermaids. As the UK's leading charity for trans and gender-diverse kids, young people, and their families, the work they do is extremely important, and we’re very proud to be supporting them.”

Edinburgh for sale: Delightful Portobello flat on market just five minutes' walk from beach, in pictures

Edinburgh