The Cauldron: Edinburgh’s wizard-themed bar is launching a series of fantastical drag evenings
Edinburgh’s wizard themed bar is launching a series of drag bingo nights.
Edinburgh’s fantastical wizard themed bar on Frederick Street is launching a series of drag bingo and quiz nights. The Sorcerers & Scorpio magical-themed nights will be hosted every fortnight by the Edinburgh-based Drag Queen, Sissy Scorpio who will be bingo caller, quiz compere and entertainer.
Local drag queens including Groundskeeper Fanny; Mystica Glamoor and Rozie Cheeks will also make appearances. The bingo nights are taking place on April 11, May 9 and June 6, while the quiz nights will be held on April 25, May 23 and June 20.
Co-founder and molecular mixologist, Matt Cortland said: “We’re so excited to bring our famous drag bingo and quiz nights to Edinburgh. They’re always a sell-out in our other venues as they bring so much magic and fun, and I’m confident the Edinburgh events will be no different. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our diverse magic community, while having a brilliant time – I guarantee that every guest will leave with a huge smile on their face.
“It’s extra special for us that we’re running these events in collaboration with our charity partner, Mermaids. As the UK's leading charity for trans and gender-diverse kids, young people, and their families, the work they do is extremely important, and we’re very proud to be supporting them.”