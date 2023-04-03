Edinburgh’s fantastical wizard themed bar on Frederick Street is launching a series of drag bingo and quiz nights. The Sorcerers & Scorpio magical-themed nights will be hosted every fortnight by the Edinburgh-based Drag Queen, Sissy Scorpio who will be bingo caller, quiz compere and entertainer.

Local drag queens including Groundskeeper Fanny; Mystica Glamoor and Rozie Cheeks will also make appearances. The bingo nights are taking place on April 11, May 9 and June 6, while the quiz nights will be held on April 25, May 23 and June 20.

Co-founder and molecular mixologist, Matt Cortland said: “We’re so excited to bring our famous drag bingo and quiz nights to Edinburgh. They’re always a sell-out in our other venues as they bring so much magic and fun, and I’m confident the Edinburgh events will be no different. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our diverse magic community, while having a brilliant time – I guarantee that every guest will leave with a huge smile on their face.

The Cauldron: Edinburgh’s wizard-themed bar is launching a series of fantastical drag evenings