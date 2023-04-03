News you can trust since 1873
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

A cosy one-bedroom flat has hit the market just a few minutes’ walk from Edinburgh’s famous Portobello beach. The ground floor tenement flat, found in quiet cul-de-sac street Adelphi Grove ,is up for sale with ESPC for offers over £170,000. It’s just moments away from Porty’s vibrant high street and has easy access to the city centre.

The charming one bedroom flat is on the market in Portobello for £170,000.

The charming one bedroom flat is on the market in Portobello for £170,000.

The flat is located in 8/1 Adelphi Grove, Portobello, just five minutes' walk from the beach and even closer to the High Street.

The flat is located in 8/1 Adelphi Grove, Portobello, just five minutes' walk from the beach and even closer to the High Street.

The flat is accessed via a communal door and a traditional shared stair. Its front door opens onto this generous entrance hall with high ceilings and timber effect flooring.

The flat is accessed via a communal door and a traditional shared stair. Its front door opens onto this generous entrance hall with high ceilings and timber effect flooring.

Enjoying a front facing position, the living room falls naturally into cohesive lounge and dining zones – perfect for relaxed entertaining.

Enjoying a front facing position, the living room falls naturally into cohesive lounge and dining zones – perfect for relaxed entertaining.

