Edinburgh for sale: Delightful Portobello flat on market just five minutes' walk from beach, in pictures
A cosy one-bedroom flat has hit the market just a few minutes’ walk from Edinburgh’s famous Portobello beach. The ground floor tenement flat, found in quiet cul-de-sac street Adelphi Grove ,is up for sale with ESPC for offers over £170,000. It’s just moments away from Porty’s vibrant high street and has easy access to the city centre.
