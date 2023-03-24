News you can trust since 1873
10 things we love about Edinburgh's Portobello as suburb is named among ‘Scotland’s best place to live’

Edinburgh’s seaside suburb of Portobello has been named as one of the six best place to live in Scotland – and we take a look at 10 reasons why locals love it

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:54 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 07:27 GMT

Edinburgh’s Portobello, with its sandy beach and two-mile-long promenade, amazing bars, restaurants and shops, is an amazing place.

So it’s hardly suprising it was the seaside suburb has been named as one of the six best places to live in Scotland in the Sunday Times ‘Best Places to Live’ list.

The Sunday Times judges said this about Portobello: “Edinburgh's seaside suburb has a free-spirited atmosphere that's a refreshing contrast to the stuffier corners of the Scottish capital.

“With interesting shops – a bookshop, artisan baker and a branch of Bross Bagels – it's no wonder that it is now the location of choice for artists, authors, foodies and cool young families.”

Here we take a look at 10 places in Portobello that have helped make it one of the best places to live in Scotland.

1. 10 of the best places in Portobello

Where: 62-64 Bath St, Portobello, Edinburgh EH15 1HF. What: The Espy serves hearty pub food and drinks right on the promenade.

2. The Espy

Where: 177 Portobello High St, Portobello, Edinburgh EH15 1EU. What: Bross brings Montreal style bagels packed with NYC deli inspired fillings.

3. Bross Bagels

Where: 47-49 Figgate Ln, Portobello, Edinburgh EH15 1HJ. What: Delicious pizza slices, pies & fries served in a kitschy beachfront eatery & takeaway with a terrace.

4. Civerinos Slice (Prom Slice)

