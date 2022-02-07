Known as Porty, this beautiful seaside town outside Edinburgh, has its fair share of incredible foodie offerings.

Stroll along the prom and sample some fresh Scottish seafood from one of the many businesses there, or curl up in one of its cosy pubs for some tasty scran after a day at the beach.

These are the best places to eat in Portobello, according to the latest ratings from Google reviews.

We’ve also made lists of the best restaurants in Old Town, New Town, Leith, and Stockbridge.

1. Bross Bagels Bross Bagels is a beloved name in Edinburgh. So it's no wonder the Portobello branch is just as celebrated. Get pretty much any bagel you could ever dream of - including pizza bagels, hot dogs, and filthy fries - at this cafe in Porty High Street.

2. Civerino's Slice Civerino's Slice is an adorable pastel-coloured "pop-up" in Nobel's Arcade on the promenade. They offer drool-worthy slices of their world famous pizza (with plenty of vegan options), as well as 14" and 20" pizza pies to pick up from their hatch and enjoy at the beach.

3. Butternut Squash Butternut Squash is cafe and restaurant which serves wholesome home cooked food at its spot in Bath Street. Google reviewers have been singing the praises of the "lovely" staff and "delicious" food on offer here.

4. Malvarosa Malvarosa is a Spanish restaurant in Portobello High Street, serving tapas, paella, and more to dine in or takeaway. "Best tapas I've ever had," wrote one reviewer, "The food was wonderful, lovely Cava and the staff were very friendly!"