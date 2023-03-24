Edinburgh’s Portobello and East Lothian village named among Scotland's 'best places to live' in new list
Porty praised for having ‘a free-spirited atmosphere that's a refreshing contrast to the stuffier corners of the Scottish capital’
The six Best Places to Live in Scotland in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide has just been announced – and both Edinburgh’s seaside suburb of Portobello and East Lothian village East Linton made the cut.
The judges lauded Portobello for having a “a free-spirited atmosphere that's a refreshing contrast to the stuffier corners of the Scottish capital.
They added: “With interesting shops – a bookshop, artisan baker and a branch of Bross Bagels – it's no wonder that it is now the location of choice for artists, authors, foodies and cool young families.”
East Linton, meanwhile, was praised for its “wide, leafy streets”.
Dunkeld in Perthshire was named as the overall Best Place to Live in Scotland in the annual guide.
The Sunday Times judges praised Dunkeld for its proximity to nature and pine forests, a top-notch food scene, connections to Edinburgh and Glasgow from nearby Perth, and a thriving village community.
“A winning combination of stunning Highland scenery and chic Scandi-style sophistication are what you get in Dunkeld. Top shops include Aran Bakery and Lon – possibly the hippest general store in Scotland – both run by ex-Great British Bake-off contestant Flora Shedden.
“You can get close to nature with countless walks, with the mighty Hermitage Forest a highlight, while community spirit comes to the fore at the Field, an inspiring community organic veg garden.”
The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2023: Scotland (apart from the winner, the other locations are not ranked)
Winner: Dunkeld, Perthshire A winning combination of stunning Highland scenery and chic Scandi-style sophistication are what you get in Dunkeld. Top shops include Aran Bakery and Lon – possibly the hippest general store in Scotland — both run by ex-Great British Bake-off contestant Flora Shedden. You can get close to nature with countless walks, with the mighty Hermitage Forest a highlight, while community spirit comes to the fore at the Field, an inspiring community organic veg garden.
East Linton, East Lothian: Thanks both to its impressive environmental credentials and its wide, leafy streets, this attractive, this affluent commuter spot fully deserves its reputation as Scotland's greenest town. An impressive roster of shops includes a brilliant bookshop, butcher and the Bostock Bakery, and a new station, due to open later this year, will make getting to Edinburgh even easier.
Edinburgh: Portobello, Edinburgh's seaside suburb, has a free-spirited atmosphere that's a refreshing contrast to the stuffier corners of the Scottish capital. With interesting shops – a bookshop, artisan baker and a branch of Bross Bagels – it's no wonder that it is now the location of choice for artists, authors, foodies and cool young families.
Glasgow: Shawlands There's an unbeatable coffee culture in this creative, multicultural corner of the Southside, and much more besides. There’s a strong network of independent businesses — especially at busy Park Lane market – arty pop-ups, good. sports facilities and rapid rail links to central Glasgow.
Newport-on-Tay, Fife: Spectacular sunsets and a grandstand view of the Tay Bridge are the most visible highlights of this buzzing suburb of Dundee. It also has a high street that's as good as it gets, a notably friendly community and fast, regular buses to the city.
Orkney: The wonderful wildlife and dramatic landscapes make living in this remote location worthwhile, but this collection of 70 islands is also notable for a lively population that displays an impressive entrepreneurial spirit and supports local businesses with gusto.
Tighnabruaich, Argyll and Bute: Once a holiday-home hotspot for wealthy merchants, this tiny village is now worth celebrating for its outstanding natural beauty, but also for its thriving independent businesses and a busy community keen to get involved in activities from veg-growing, drama and art to sailing and shinty.
The Sunday Times list includes 72 locations across the UK, and sees Wadhurst in East Sussex named the UK’s best place to live.
Here is the full list:
Wadhurst, East Sussex was named as the overall Best Place to Live in the UK
EAST OF ENGLAND
Winner: Saffron Walden, Essex
Aylsham, Norfolk
Bourn, Cambridgeshire
Buckhurst Hill, Essex
Dedham Vale, Suffolk
Felixstowe, Suffolk
Norwich
LONDON
Winner: Crouch End
Beckenham
Hackney borders N1 and E8
Earlsfield
King’s Cross
Notting Hill
Woolwich
MIDLANDS
Winner: Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
Digbeth, Stirchley, Birmingham
Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire
Great Malvern, Worcestershire
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
Melbourne, Derbyshire
Rutland
NORTHERN IRELAND
Winner: Donaghadee, Co Down
Ormeau, Belfast
Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh
NORTH AND NORTH EAST ENGLAND
Winner: Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
Ilkley, West Yorkshire
Leeds
Ouseburn, Newcastle
Sheffield
Thirsk, North Yorkshire
Wooler, Northumberland
NORTH WEST
Winner: Liverpool
Manchester
Penrith, Cumbria
Rawtenstall, Lancashire
Sale, Greater Manchester
Stockport, Greater Manchester
Tarporley, Cheshire
SCOTLAND
Winner: Dunkeld, Perthshire
East Linton, East Lothian
Portobello, Edinburgh
Shawlands, Glasgow
Newport-on-Tay, Fife
Orkney
Tighnabruaich, Argyll and Bute
SOUTH EAST ENGLAND
Winner: Chichester, West Sussex
Alresford, Hampshire
Brighton and Hove, Seven Dials
Folkestone, Kent
Guildford, Surrey
Lindfield, West Sussex
(East) Oxford
Reading, Berkshire
Reigate, Surrey
Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire
SOUTH WEST ENGLAND
Winner: Cirencester, Gloucestershire
Bishopsteignton, Devon
Bristol
Broad Chalke, Wiltshire
The Chew Valley, Somerset
Marlborough, Wiltshire
Penzance, Cornwall
Poundbury, Dorset
WALES
Winner: Ruthin, Denbighshire
Abergavenny, Monmouthshire
Barmouth, Gwynedd
Pontcanna, Cardiff
Gower Peninsula, Swansea
Narberth, Pembrokeshire
Solva, Pembrokeshire