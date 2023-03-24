The six Best Places to Live in Scotland in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide has just been announced – and both Edinburgh’s seaside suburb of Portobello and East Lothian village East Linton made the cut.

The judges lauded Portobello for having a “a free-spirited atmosphere that's a refreshing contrast to the stuffier corners of the Scottish capital.

They added: “With interesting shops – a bookshop, artisan baker and a branch of Bross Bagels – it's no wonder that it is now the location of choice for artists, authors, foodies and cool young families.”

Portobello, Edinburgh's seaside suburb, has a free-spirited atmosphere that's a refreshing contrast to the stuffier corners of the Scottish capital., according to the Sunday Times.

East Linton, meanwhile, was praised for its “wide, leafy streets”.

Dunkeld in Perthshire was named as the overall Best Place to Live in Scotland in the annual guide.

The Sunday Times judges praised Dunkeld for its proximity to nature and pine forests, a top-notch food scene, connections to Edinburgh and Glasgow from nearby Perth, and a thriving village community.

“A winning combination of stunning Highland scenery and chic Scandi-style sophistication are what you get in Dunkeld. Top shops include Aran Bakery and Lon – possibly the hippest general store in Scotland – both run by ex-Great British Bake-off contestant Flora Shedden.

“You can get close to nature with countless walks, with the mighty Hermitage Forest a highlight, while community spirit comes to the fore at the Field, an inspiring community organic veg garden.”

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2023: Scotland (apart from the winner, the other locations are not ranked)

Winner: Dunkeld, Perthshire A winning combination of stunning Highland scenery and chic Scandi-style sophistication are what you get in Dunkeld. Top shops include Aran Bakery and Lon – possibly the hippest general store in Scotland — both run by ex-Great British Bake-off contestant Flora Shedden. You can get close to nature with countless walks, with the mighty Hermitage Forest a highlight, while community spirit comes to the fore at the Field, an inspiring community organic veg garden.

East Linton, East Lothian: Thanks both to its impressive environmental credentials and its wide, leafy streets, this attractive, this affluent commuter spot fully deserves its reputation as Scotland's greenest town. An impressive roster of shops includes a brilliant bookshop, butcher and the Bostock Bakery, and a new station, due to open later this year, will make getting to Edinburgh even easier.

Edinburgh: Portobello, Edinburgh's seaside suburb, has a free-spirited atmosphere that's a refreshing contrast to the stuffier corners of the Scottish capital. With interesting shops – a bookshop, artisan baker and a branch of Bross Bagels – it's no wonder that it is now the location of choice for artists, authors, foodies and cool young families.

Glasgow: Shawlands There's an unbeatable coffee culture in this creative, multicultural corner of the Southside, and much more besides. There’s a strong network of independent businesses — especially at busy Park Lane market – arty pop-ups, good. sports facilities and rapid rail links to central Glasgow.

Newport-on-Tay, Fife: Spectacular sunsets and a grandstand view of the Tay Bridge are the most visible highlights of this buzzing suburb of Dundee. It also has a high street that's as good as it gets, a notably friendly community and fast, regular buses to the city.

Orkney: The wonderful wildlife and dramatic landscapes make living in this remote location worthwhile, but this collection of 70 islands is also notable for a lively population that displays an impressive entrepreneurial spirit and supports local businesses with gusto.

Tighnabruaich, Argyll and Bute: Once a holiday-home hotspot for wealthy merchants, this tiny village is now worth celebrating for its outstanding natural beauty, but also for its thriving independent businesses and a busy community keen to get involved in activities from veg-growing, drama and art to sailing and shinty.

The Sunday Times list includes 72 locations across the UK, and sees Wadhurst in East Sussex named the UK’s best place to live.

Here is the full list:

Wadhurst, East Sussex was named as the overall Best Place to Live in the UK

EAST OF ENGLAND

Winner: Saffron Walden, Essex

Aylsham, Norfolk

Bourn, Cambridgeshire

Buckhurst Hill, Essex

Dedham Vale, Suffolk

Felixstowe, Suffolk

Norwich

LONDON

Winner: Crouch End

Beckenham

Hackney borders N1 and E8

Earlsfield

King’s Cross

Notting Hill

Woolwich

MIDLANDS

Winner: Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Digbeth, Stirchley, Birmingham

Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire

Great Malvern, Worcestershire

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Melbourne, Derbyshire

Rutland

NORTHERN IRELAND

Winner: Donaghadee, Co Down

Ormeau, Belfast

Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

NORTH AND NORTH EAST ENGLAND

Winner: Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Leeds

Ouseburn, Newcastle

Sheffield

Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Wooler, Northumberland

NORTH WEST

Winner: Liverpool

Manchester

Penrith, Cumbria

Rawtenstall, Lancashire

Sale, Greater Manchester

Stockport, Greater Manchester

Tarporley, Cheshire

SCOTLAND

Winner: Dunkeld, Perthshire

East Linton, East Lothian

Portobello, Edinburgh

Shawlands, Glasgow

Newport-on-Tay, Fife

Orkney

Tighnabruaich, Argyll and Bute

SOUTH EAST ENGLAND

Winner: Chichester, West Sussex

Alresford, Hampshire

Brighton and Hove, Seven Dials

Folkestone, Kent

Guildford, Surrey

Lindfield, West Sussex

(East) Oxford

Reading, Berkshire

Reigate, Surrey

Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire

SOUTH WEST ENGLAND

Winner: Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Bishopsteignton, Devon

Bristol

Broad Chalke, Wiltshire

The Chew Valley, Somerset

Marlborough, Wiltshire

Penzance, Cornwall

Poundbury, Dorset

WALES

Winner: Ruthin, Denbighshire

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Barmouth, Gwynedd

Pontcanna, Cardiff

Gower Peninsula, Swansea

Narberth, Pembrokeshire