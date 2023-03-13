A section of a major road near Musselburgh in East Lothian will shut for several nights.

The A1 will close in both directions at the Whitecraig junction as work is carried out on the Salters Road and Carberry Road overbridges. The road closure will be in place over four nights next week, from March 20 to 23, between 8pm and 6am. Drivers will be re-directed away from the road via the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass, the Millerhill Junction, the A68 and the A6094 Salters Road. This diversion will add around four miles and seven minutes to affected journeys.

The roadworks are part of phase three of a 16-week project to upgrade safety barriers on bridges across the A1. As part of the works, both directions of the A1 will be restricted to a single lane between the Old Craighall and Wallyford junctions, from 8.30pm to 6am every night until March 31.

