East Lothian road closures: A1 to close both ways at Whitecraig junction near Musselburgh for roadworks
Stretch of the A1 in East Lothian to fully close for roadworks.
A section of a major road near Musselburgh in East Lothian will shut for several nights.
The A1 will close in both directions at the Whitecraig junction as work is carried out on the Salters Road and Carberry Road overbridges. The road closure will be in place over four nights next week, from March 20 to 23, between 8pm and 6am. Drivers will be re-directed away from the road via the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass, the Millerhill Junction, the A68 and the A6094 Salters Road. This diversion will add around four miles and seven minutes to affected journeys.
The roadworks are part of phase three of a 16-week project to upgrade safety barriers on bridges across the A1. As part of the works, both directions of the A1 will be restricted to a single lane between the Old Craighall and Wallyford junctions, from 8.30pm to 6am every night until March 31.
Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “These pier protection upgrades are required to safeguard road users and maintain the integrity of the overbridges on this stretch of the A1. The works will bring the barriers up to modern standards and increase road safety. Lane and road closures are essential for the safety of road users and our operatives, however we’ve arranged for the works to take place overnight to minimise the impact. We thank the travelling public in advance for their patience and understanding.”