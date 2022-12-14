Is there nothing Bross Bagels can’t do? Not only have they been ‘filling the holes’ of bagel lovers across the Capital since 2017 – but now the face behind leading Edinburgh brand, Mama Bross, has announced the launch of her very own HOLEtel, situated in Portobello.

The penthouse apartment, located above Bross HQ, is available to rent for the weekend with prices starting from £800 for two people, for two nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first for the brand, the experience runs from Friday to Sunday and includes a host of one-off, money can’t buy experiences.

Mama Bross, the face behind leading Edinburgh bagel brand, Bross, has announced the launch of her very own HOLEtel, situated in Portobello.

The weekend includes a Friday night dinner party, hosted by Mama Bross, who will cook up some of her infamous recipes inspired by a combination of her Jewish-Canadian background, and her experience living in New York, with her passion for locally sourced Scottish ingredients.

On Saturday, those staying at the HOLEtel will have exclusive access to the HOLEY bible – a list of VIP experiences curated by Mama Bross herself, including bespoke bonfire dinners on the beach by Civernos, VIP tables and drinks at Casablanca Cocktail Club, last minute tickets to the Playhouse, Johnnie Walker experiences and many more. All of which can be booked on the day or pre-booked in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday morning, guests will take a trip downstairs to Bross HQ where they will learn the craft of making bagels in a masterclass led by the Bross expert team. The HOLEtel residents will put their skills to the test before taking home a pack of their homemade bagels to share with their friends and family at home…or not.

Larah Bross, founder of Bross, said: “Bross Bagels has always been about sharing my passion with others. The HOLEtel is taking it to the next level and offering up an opportunity to not only experience the hole of Bross Bagels but a unique weekend in the city I love.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookings are by application only.

To apply, email [email protected] or DM @mama_bross on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bross Bagels’ made-to-order Montreal bagels are available from four shops across the city – Portobello, Stockbridge, Bruntsfield and the new Bross Deli at St James Quarter, which offers all-day dining.

For more information, visit www.brossbagels.com