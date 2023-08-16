A critically acclaimed Edinburgh theatre company has launched a crowdfunder to make it through their festival run after their funding fell through at the eleventh hour.

Saltire Sky Theatre, which is producing two shows at Leith Arches this year, was ‘exceptionally disappointed and shocked’ after learning that the group’s funding application had not been successful. But the group said it was determined for the show to go on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After hearing the devastating news two weeks ago, the multi award winning company has since launched an online fundraiser to help make it through the festival period and pay creative staff who have worked tirelessly for months ahead of the shows.

Established in 2016, Saltire Sky creates 'immersive and lasting theatre experiences that brings stories to the people.' The company take theatre to some of the most deprived areas of the UK, making their productions accessible to communities that the theatre world often overlooks

Company manager for Saltire Sky Theatre, Sands Stirling, said: “We were exceptionally disappointed and shocked that our funding fell though so late on, but we didn’t really have the time to moan because we just knew we had to work something out and make sure these productions could happen.”

The arts company, which specialises in new writing and making theatre more accessible for working class audiences, is showcasing Scottish Theatre Award nominated, MANikin, in addition to a return of their well-received show, Bits ‘N’ Pieces, which won Best Scottish Production at the Fringe last year.

The crowdfunder campaign has already generated more than half of its £2,000 target, and although the theatre company accepts members will not make a profit this year, Mr Stirling said the crucial goal for the company is to share its powerful storytelling with audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After reaching the £1,200 mark, Mr Stirling said he was ‘blown away’. He said: “To get that amount of support so quickly and to see names from the theatre community like David Greig and Tina Hurley alongside people who have come to see our productions in past is incredible. We’re very grateful to all the people who have already supported us to make sure that these productions can go on because it’s a very difficult time for everybody right now. But if there is anybody who can donate after seeing what we do the fundraiser will be open for the duration of the festival.”

This year Saltire Sky Theatre premier their show MANikin alongside their critically acclaimed show Bits ‘N’ Pieces which won Best Scottish Production at the Fringe last year. Both shows are on at the Leith Arches. For dates and times visit the Fringe website

Bits ‘N’ Pieces, which explores drug-related harms and deaths among young people, follows the story of three friends and takes an ‘access-all-areas approach to working class life, showing what it’s truly like to grow up Scottish in the modern day.’ Saltire Sky Theatre’s premier of MANikin is a one man show that explores ‘society’s views on obesity and body image, seeking how these issues arise, escalate and become life threatening.’

Mr Stirling said: “We have a team of creatives who are all so passionate about the productions that they still wanted to remain on board with it which was a huge blessing and a testament to their character in general.” He added: “We know what these stories can do and what the company can do and it’s been genuinely impressive to see the team rally behind this.”

Many who donated money also posted messages to the theatre company. One said: “Delighted to be able to support Saltire Sky Theatre in some small way. They are an amazingly creative team and a great bunch of people who are genuinely grateful that you go and see their shows.”