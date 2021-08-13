Edinburgh Fringe venue map: this is where all of the Fringe 2021 venues are at this year's Edinburgh Festival (Image credit: Lisa Ferguson/JPI Media)

While last year’s Edinburgh Fringe was cancelled due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Festival is back in the City as eased restrictions allow shows to go ahead.

With Scotland no longer in Level 0, Fringe-goers can now enjoy late night entertainment, drinking and clubbing as part of the Fringe 2021.

As with every Edinburgh Festival, there many different venues located across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the bulk of venues being situated in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town, several are scattered beyond this area and can be found in New Town areas like Stockbridge, as well as Leith and Musselburgh.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s venues, including which venues will be hosting shows and performances online and how to use our Edinburgh Fringe venue map.

How many venues are there at the Edinburgh Fringe?

According to the Festival Fringe website, there are 135 venues in total this year.

Many of these venues are based online after the bulk of Fringe events for 2020 moved into the digital sphere, with ticketed live-streams of events, comedy sets and stage performances continuing to be hosted online in 2021.

As with every Fringe, venues are varied and offer a wide range of shows and genres of performances to choose from. Bannerman’s, Banshee Labyrinth, Pilgrim and Whistlebinkies Live Music Bar are all playing host to PBH Free Fringe events for those looking to enjoy cheaper nights of comedy and music, while big hitting venues like the Underbelly and Assembly have returned to George Square Gardens.

theSpace is once again hosting a range of comedy and theatrical shows at venues across the Old Town such as at Surgeon’s Hall, Symposium Hall and on the Royal Mile.

Where are this year’s Edinburgh Fringe venues?

To help you navigate this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, we have compiled this year’s venues on an interactive map of Edinburgh – showing the address, venue number and location for every venue listed on the official Fringe website.

Every purple star icon on our interactive map represents a different Fringe venue, which you can click on to find a full name, street address and venue number.

You can zoom in and out on the map by using the ‘+’ and ‘-’ icons located on the top right of the map, and use the pivot tool underneath these icons to view the map from a different angle.

What are the Edinburgh Fringe 2021 online venues?

With travel restrictions still in place for a number of locations across Europe and worldwide, many people will be unable to travel to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

However, this does not mean that those unable to make it along to the Fringe 2021 will have to miss out on the action, as a number of venues will be streaming performances online.

You can find out what’s on at each online venue by visiting the Fringe website here, but here are the online Fringe 2021 venues in full:

Army

Assembly Showcatcher

Asynchrony Minecraft and Discord Servers

Black Box Live

Byre Theatre Online

C ARTS | C venues | C digital

Dance Base at ZOOTV

French Institute in Scotland (Online)

Fringe Online

Fringe Player

Greenside @ GreenScreen

Horizon Online

Insanity Point

Laughing Horse Free Fringe Festival Online

Panmure House (Online)

Pleasance Online

Poet That Knows

Quaker Meeting House Online

Scottish Arts Club Online

Scottish Storytelling Centre Online

Stockbridge Church Online

Summerhall Online

Tai Chi Centre Online

The Boat Shed – Online

The Royal Scots Club Online

Traverse 3

ZOOTV

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.