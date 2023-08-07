Tickets for next year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo officially went on sale today (August 7) to 2023 ticket holders, with the first 25,000 tickets available at 2023 prices.

With this year’s show, Stories, now in full swing, the team is already getting set to lead audiences onto the next show with Journeys. The 2024 show will transport audiences on an international cultural journey, bringing together the voices and stories that connect the worldwide company of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Respecting challenges of the ongoing cost of living crisis, the first 25,000 tickets will be held at 2023 prices to ensure that the art and culture sector, which the Tattoo represents, is available to as many people as possible.

Fireworks from the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Jason Barrett, Chief Operating Officer of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “The highly-anticipated launch of our 2023 show Stories this year has been an absolute triumph. The opening weekend has seen audiences witness the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade burst to life with the sounds and colour of the exceptional Tattoo cast. Performing each night in such a stunning setting is truly awe-inspiring, and it cannot be understated how excited we are to perform this spectacular show here.

“It is because of our excitement and passion, alongside our understanding of the current cost of living challenges, that we now have 25,000 tickets on sale for 2024 fixed at 2023 prices. What the Tattoo offers, and what the show represents is for everyone, and we want to ensure that it is available to as many people as possible in recognition of its popularity. Journeys is set to be the thrilling conclusion to our two previous shows, Voices and Stories, and it is certainly not to be missed.”

Journeys will run from 2-24 August 2024, and as always, will feature the military at the heart of the showcase. Audiences can expect the magnificent sounds of the Massed Pipes and Drums filling up the Esplanade alongside performances from the incredibly talented Tattoo Pipes and Drums and Tattoo Dancers. International acts will join the 2024 line up bringing new cultures and vibrancy to this sought-after spectacle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further details about Journeys will be announced in the coming months.

Stories will run until 26 August 2023. The Tattoo, alongside the other 11 Edinburgh Festivals, contributes and generates £367 million annually for the Scottish economy and jointly creates 5,850 FTE jobs