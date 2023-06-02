A talented musician who wowed crowds at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has become the only Scot to make it through to the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals.

Cammy Barnes from Fife won over the judges with a passionate performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers Licence and will now fight for a place in the live final on Saturday, June 3. A barber by trade and gifted bagpiper, Cammy was part of the Electro Pipes performers at last year’s Tattoo on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, mixing the bagpipes with modern, electronic music, combined with state-of-the-art projection and lighting.

The 32-year-old said: “Little did I know just a year on I’d be auditioning in front of Simon Cowell and the other judges and there’s no doubt that my time performing last year in the Tattoo really helped build my confidence to just go for it.”

Cammy Barnes has reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent on ITV (Image: ITV)

To celebrate his success on the show, the Tattoo welcomed Cammy back to Edinburgh Castle to record a special video performance of Wild Mountain Thyme. Cammy was joined by Stevie Small, production manager at the Tattoo, who played the pipes, set against the stunning Edinburgh skyline.

Cammy said: “It was always my dream to play at Edinburgh Castle so I’m forever indebted to the Tattoo and the whole team there for giving me the opportunity to play in such an iconic Show alongside so many talented people from around the world. My Dad was actually a lone piper at the Tattoo back in the day, so for it to come full circle, with me performing on the same Castle Esplanade was something really special. The team at the Tattoo are so good about giving fresh talent like me a chance to showcase their skills.

“I can’t thank everyone at the Tattoo enough for their support so far and for giving me the opportunity to come back to perform at Edinburgh Castle alongside Stevie. I really hope I can do them and the whole of the country proud at the semi-finals. I’ll definitely be giving it my all for Scotland!” Cammy recently became a father to his young daughter Bonnie and aims to make her proud throughout his BGT experience.

Buster Howes, chief executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “Cammy’s one of those personalities you instantly warm to and we couldn’t be prouder of him and his efforts on Britain’s Got Talent. We’re an organisation that places an emphasis on emerging talent so to see Cammy’s talent continue to flourish is fantastic. We were only too happy to help facilitate his special performance of Wild Mountain Thyme at the iconic Edinburgh Castle.

Britains Got Talent semi-finalist Cammy Barnes gets in some practice at Edinburgh Castle with Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Piper Stevie Small (Photo: Ian Georgeson)

“His energy during both the electro pipes and his singing in the finale really captured the imagination at our show last year and you could feel the buzz he brought to the esplanade when he and his fellow performers showcased their talents. On behalf of everyone at the Tattoo, I wish Cammy all the best and urge everyone to get behind him and give him their vote.”