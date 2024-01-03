Annual Edinburgh event deemed a success

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been deemed a success, with thousands of locals and visitors enjoying the festivities as we ended 2023 and entered the New Year.

Organisers UniqueAssembly, who produce Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on behalf of City of Edinburgh Council, confirmed that the event was a total sell out with 50,000 revellers celebrating the New Year at the world-famous Street Party, Concert in the Gardens, and New Year Revels.

Britpop icons Pulp were joined by special guests Hot Chip on the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay main stage, playing to a crowd of 10,000 in West Princes Street Gardens plus partygoers on Princes Street where the performance was shown on the big screens.

In total 40,000 people attended Edinburgh’s iconic Street Party with live entertainment from Kinnaris Quintet and Elephant Sessions on the Waverley Stage, pop-tastic Silent Disco from Silent Adventures, and roving street performances from Spark!, pipers, drummers, and more.

The spectacular Midnight Moment, produced by Titanium fireworks, lifted from Edinburgh Castle and welcomed 2024 with a show-stopping six-and-a-half-minute display. Audiences from across the world tuned in with live broadcasts from the event by Sky, BBC and ITN.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “Once again, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been a huge success and lived up to their world-renowned reputation. Seeing the fantastic fireworks display illuminate our capital city and ring in 2024 was a proud and joyous moment for myself and the 50,000 others who attended from far and wide. We saw some fantastic events take place successfully, culminating in Pulp seeing us into 2024 with a performance for the ages.”

Alan Thomson and Dani Rae, co-directors of UniqueAssembly who produce Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: "What a spectacular way to bring in 2024 and celebrate 30 years of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. A perfect night of incredible music, energetic Ceilidh dancing, a rousing Auld Lang Syne, and one of the best firework displays ever seen from Edinburgh Castle. We’d like to thank everyone who joined the party and made it a special night for all involved. Here’s to the next 30 years.”

Assistant chief constable Tim Mairs, Gold Policing Commander for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: “Edinburgh has welcomed in 2024 with another wonderful celebration in the shape of the Hogmanay Street Party, which I am glad to say, passed without any major issues for police. Our planning has been ongoing for several months and we have worked closely with event organisers, the City of Edinburgh Council and other emergency services to ensure the safe conclusion of all the events that took place over Hogmanay."

Edinburgh Trams ran free public transport from midnight to 5am after the bells, helping around 4,000 partygoers get home safely.

1 . Street party 40,000 people attended the Street Party with live entertainment from Kinnaris Quintet and Elephant Sessions on the Waverley Stage (pictured), pop-tastic Silent Disco from Silent Adventures, and street performances from Spark!, pipers, drummers, and more. Photo: Andy Catlin Photo Sales

2 . Torchlight Procession The Torchlight Procession on Friday took a different route to previous years, with the Old Town lit-up by a parade of fire past some of the city most famous landmarks. Photo: Andy Catlin Photo Sales

3 . First Footin’ Glasgow act Cloth are pictured at the First Footin' event at Assembly Rooms on Monday, January 1, getting the New Year off to a great start. Photo: Andy Catlin Photo Sales