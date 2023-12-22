Free live music in Edinburgh to start the New Year

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has revealed the full line-up for First Footin’, a free programme of live music gigs throughout the capital on New Year’s Day with over 30 artists taking to 15 venues in Edinburgh.

The cultural music trail features artists including Lau, Bemz, Hot Chip, Kathryn Joseph, Fergus McCreadie, Becky Sikasa, Cloth and many more.

First Footin’ invites audiences to explore Edinburgh, discovering an eclectic range of music from rap to classical, electronic to jazz, indie to folk and a foot stomping ceilidh band, welcoming in the New Year with free gigs in St. Giles’ Cathedral, Greyfriars Kirk, Greyfriars Hall and Eve at Virgin Hotel, Assembly Rooms, Cold Town House, Fruitmarket Gallery and more.

Aidan O'Rourke from Lau, Hayley Zalassi and Cloth are pictured, all of whom will perform at First Footin' to start 2024 with a bang in Edinburgh.

With performances taking place from 2pm on January 1, locals can check out some of Scotland’s most beloved artists as well as some of the biggest rising stars from across the country.

Live music taking place in Edinburgh’s historic Old Town includes: Black Bull: Tom Oakes & Friends; Cold Town House: Alas De Liona, Cammy Barnes, Fiza, Man of Moon; Fruitmarket Warehouse: Sean Shibe & Mira Benjamin; Greyfriars Kirk: Fergus McCreadie Trio, Juliette Lemoine & Chris Amer; St Giles Cathedral: Lau and special guest Kathryn Joseph; Greyfriars Hall at Virgin Hotel : DJ Rawzi, Hayley Zalassi, Hot Chip, Eve at Virgin Hotel: Her Picture, Viv Latifa, Keir Gibson, Grace & the Flat Boys.

Whilst in the New Town, performances will take place across: Assembly Rooms – Music Hall: Scottish Album of the Year Award Showcase: No Windows, Becky Sikasa, Bemz, Cloth; Assembly Rooms – Ballroom: The Hannah Fisher Ceilidh Band; Auld Hundred: Cera Impala & Guests, Boozy Cow: Cyrano & Guests; Copper Blossom: Picture the Scene, Element: William Douglas & Friends; The Huxley: Nicole Cassandra Smit, Philip Joseph Rae, Anna Leyden; Scottish Café: Hydroponics; Spiegeltent at St Andrew Square: Silent Film with a live Score with Graeme Stephen Trio

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, created and produced by UniqueAssembly on behalf of City of Edinburgh Council, has collaborated with award-winning musician and composer Aidan O’Rourke of Lau to curate the First Footin’ programme, which is funded by the Scottish Government’s Festivals Expo Fund and supported by Essential Edinburgh and Cold Town Beer.