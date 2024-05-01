Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The broadcast dates have been revealed for the eagerly-awaited return of Edinburgh’s favourite detective to our TV screens this month on the BBC.

The new Inspector Rebus series will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Friday, May 17, with episode 1 on BBC Scotland that night and on BBC One on Saturday May 18.

This reboot series featuring Sir Ian Rankin’s much-loved character has a completely new cast from past on-screen incarcerations of Rebus with Outlander star Richard Rankin taking on the legendary role, following in the footsteps of John Hannah and Ken Stott in the previous popular ITV series.

Speaking about the TV return of Rebus, Fife-born author Sir Ian, 64, previously said: "I'm thrilled that Rebus is coming to the BBC. A great cast and a compelling story - I really can't wait for viewers to see it."

Richard Rankin plays John Rebus in the forthcoming BBC TV series. Picture: John Devlin

The six-part crime series, which was filmed in Edinburgh and Glasgow last year, is written by Gregory Burke and is adapted from the best-selling novels by Sir Ian.

Set in Edinburgh, it will reimagine the character as a younger DS who is drawn into a violent criminal conflict after he finds out his younger brother Michael, a former soldier, is involved with criminality. Rebus will find himself torn between wanting to protect his brother and wishing to enforce the law.