Rebus creator Sir Ian Rankin has stumbled across filming in the capital for the latest TV series based on his books about the iconic fictional Edinburgh detective.

Filming of the new Viaplay-commissioned Rebus television series, starring Outlander star Richard Rankin in the lead role, has been spotted in locations across the city in the past couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeing the film crew in Edinburgh city centre on Tuesday, May 16, the acclaimed Fife-born writer now living in Edinburgh posted a photo online and said: “In town earlier. Film crew parked up. ‘What’s happening, lads?’ ‘It’s called Rebus.’ Right you are…”

Ian Rankin shared this photo after he spotted filming in Edinburgh

His tweet prompted warm responses from his Twitter followers, with some asking if he was due to make a small cameo in the latest incarnation of Rebus on the small screen.

While Stuart Duncan said: “That's the level of fame that everyone should strive for. International best selling author beloved of millions who can still go unrecognised in his home city..... by a film crew working on a TV adaptation of his creation. Probably as well, you'd never have been able to leave...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad