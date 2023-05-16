News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS

Edinburgh filming: Rebus author Ian Rankin stumbles across filming of new TV series based on his books

Author Ian Rankin spots filming of new Rebus series in Edinburgh’s New Town

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 16th May 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:13 BST

Rebus creator Sir Ian Rankin has stumbled across filming in the capital for the latest TV series based on his books about the iconic fictional Edinburgh detective.

Filming of the new Viaplay-commissioned Rebus television series, starring Outlander star Richard Rankin in the lead role, has been spotted in locations across the city in the past couple of weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After seeing the film crew in Edinburgh city centre on Tuesday, May 16, the acclaimed Fife-born writer now living in Edinburgh posted a photo online and said: “In town earlier. Film crew parked up. ‘What’s happening, lads?’ ‘It’s called Rebus.’ Right you are…”

Ian Rankin shared this photo after he spotted filming in EdinburghIan Rankin shared this photo after he spotted filming in Edinburgh
Ian Rankin shared this photo after he spotted filming in Edinburgh
Most Popular

His tweet prompted warm responses from his Twitter followers, with some asking if he was due to make a small cameo in the latest incarnation of Rebus on the small screen.

While Stuart Duncan said: “That's the level of fame that everyone should strive for. International best selling author beloved of millions who can still go unrecognised in his home city..... by a film crew working on a TV adaptation of his creation. Probably as well, you'd never have been able to leave...”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new six-part Rebus TV series is produced by Eleventh Hour Films, written by Gregory Burke (Entebbe, 71) and directed by Niall MacCormick (Complicit, The Victim, Wallander) and Fiona Walton (Shetland, Annika), the show will stream exclusively on Viaplay in 2024. The new story is set in contemporary Scotland and follows Rebus in his late 30s, who finds himself at a psychological crossroads.

Outlander actor cast as John Rebus in TV reboot of Edinburgh detective

Related topics:Ian RankinEdinburghRichard RankinTwitterFife