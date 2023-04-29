With Edinburgh black comedy drama Guilt returning for a third and final series this week, we’ve taken a look at other TV programmes that were set in the Capital. Although most of Scotland’s TV output has come from the west of the country historically, particularly Glasgow, more and more TV camera crews have been spotted out and about on the streets of Edinburgh in recent years, including ITV’s take on Ian Rankin’s Rebus series of novels and CBBC’s Teacup Travels.
1. Rebus
Rebus is a detective drama series based on the Inspector Rebus novels by local author Ian Rankin. The series was produced by STV Studios for the ITV network, and four series were broadcast between 26 April 2000 and 7 December 2007. The first series starred John Hannah as DI John Rebus; and was co-produced by Hannah's own production company, Clerkenwell Films. After Hannah quit the series, the role of Rebus was re-cast, with Ken Stott (pictured) appearing as Rebus in three subsequent series, which were produced in-house by STV. Photo: Rob McDougall
2. Looking after Jo Jo
Looking After Jo Jo was a 1998 BBC Scotland television drama set in the 1980s starring Robert Carlyle and Jenny McCrindle (pictured). John Joseph (Jo Jo) McCann (Carlyle) has been a habitual criminal since childhood, when he pilfered cash boxes for his dad. He's been in and out of prison ever since. He lives in a high rise council flat in Sighthill with his mother and sister in this gritty four part drama that only ran for one series, but is still a favourite today with locals. Photo: Donald MacLeod/ National World
3. Teacup Travels
First aired in 2015, children's TV programme Teacup Travels ran for 45 episodes over two series on CBBC. The main character Great Aunt Lizzie, played by Gemma Jones, lived at West Gardener’s Cottage in West Princes Street Gardens. In the show she would tell great stories of her past adventures to her grandchildren over a cup of tea. With her collection of teacups each providing a story to tell. Photo: JON SAVAGE
4. Clique
BBC Three thriller Clique centred around a group of young students in Edinburgh. Two series of the show were aired, in 2017 and 2018. The BBC show was also shown around the world, including in Spain, Germany and the USA. Pictured above is filming of Clique at the Meadows. Photo: Ian Georgeson