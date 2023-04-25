Edinburgh-based dark comedy drama show Guilt returns to our screens tonight, Tuesday, April 25, on BBC Scotland for the third and final series, with the brothers at the heart of the story back in the Capital to face up to their past.

While the TV hit is set in Edinburgh, it is filmed in Glasgow as well as here – although the Capital featured prominently in the first two series of the popular show, including scenes at Charlotte Square, Calton Hill, Princes Street and at various locations around Leith. The first series of the show, which aired in October 2019, started with brothers Max and Jake accidentally running over and killing an elderly man on an Edinburgh street while they were returning from a wedding, and then deciding to try to cover up the crime. As the show progressed, the brothers’ difficulties intensified and the story opened up to bring in other characters and storylines, within a theme of guilt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show has been a huge success for BBC Scotland, with Guilt shown across the world, including in France, Australia, South Africa and the USA - where it was compared to hit American show Fargo.

Edinburgh-born actor, Mark Bonnar, seen filming the BBC series Guilt 2 in Glasgow. Photo by John Devlin.

What can we expect in Guilt series three? Cast including Mark Bonnar and Outlander actor

Mark Bonnar (Line of Duty, The Rig) and Jamie Sives (Game of Thrones) return as the hapless brothers, who were last seen fleeing Edinburgh at the end of the second series as their hit and run and subsequent lies and cover-ups caught up with them. In the first episode of this the final series, the brothers are forced to return to the Capital from America. Meanwhile, Skye's plan to try and to scare off Danny and his gang backfires, while Max and Jake's pub in Chicago is heading for financial ruin. Meanwhile, Sir Jim Sturrock opens a community centre in Leith, and Teddy is managing a cannabis farm in the Borders for Maggie Lynch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the lead roles, returning for the final part of the Guilt trilogy are former favourites Emun Elliott (The Gold, The Rig), Phyllis Logan (Downtown Abbey, Intergalactic), Greg McHugh (The A List, Gary: Tank Commander), Ellie Haddington (Motherland, Crime), Sara Vickers (The Watchmen, The Crown) and Henry Pettigrew (Payback, The Crown). While, joining the cast for Guilt’s final series are David Hayman (Help, Avenger), Amelia Isaac Jones (Beast of Burden), Tamsin Topolski (Slow Horses, The Diplomat), Isaura Barbé-Brown (The Gold, Toast of Tinseltown), Euan MacNaughton (Outlander, Bridgerton), Anita Vettesse (Mayflies, Vigil) and Anders Hayward (Life After Life).

How to watch Guilt and when it airs