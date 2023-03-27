News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh police descend on Princes Street after bus crashes into bus stop

Shattered glass was strewn about the main street

By Jolene Campbell
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read

A glass bus stop in Edinburgh’s Princes Street has been shattered after a crash in the area.

Police were called to the busy shopping street at around 1.40pm on Sunday afternoon following reports that a bus had struck the shelter, leaving shattered glass on the street and pavement. It is not known if the bus was carrying passengers at the time of the crash.

Pictures taken at the scene show the pavement covered in smashed glass. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.40pm on Sunday, 26 March, 2023 we received a report a bus had hit a bus shelter on Princes Street, Edinburgh. Officers are at the scene."

The shelter has been smashed
Lothian Buses has been contacted for comment.

