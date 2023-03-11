There are still a good number of historic boozers and traditional watering holes left in and around Edinburgh city centre – and we’ve rounded up a dozen of the best ones here.

Auld Reekie has no shortage of places to enjoy a cold glass of something, but as with many other areas of life the city centre has seen major changes over the past few years – and not all of them for the better.

Much has been written about the death of the traditional boozer, and in the city centre pubs have to compete with a wide array of wine and cocktail bars, specialist gin and rum outlets and craft beer bars.

And that’s not to mention the number of old fashioned boozers which have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, though, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps – perhaps with a sports match on the telly or a game of pool or darts thrown in for good measure.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 traditional pubs in Edinburgh we’d recommend for a pint.

1 . 12 of the best traditional pubs

2 . Bow Bar Where: 80 West Bow, Edinburgh, EH1 2HH. Nestled on the winding slope of Victoria Street is the delightful Bow Bar, a favourite haunt of locals and any tourists lucky enough to stumble upon it. There's good reason why this place is so popular: clued-up staff, a friendly atmosphere, an almost unrivalled choice of ales, and a gantry that boasts more than 250 malts.

3 . The Oxford Bar Where: 8 Young Street, Edinburgh EH2 4JB. Fans of local crime writer Ian Rankin will already ken this place well, an Edinburgh institution since its inception at the end of the 19th century (1893, in fact). Literary ties aside, the bar is a true throwback to the city boozers of yesteryear.

4 . The Barony Bar Where: 81-85 Broughton St, Edinburgh, EH1 3RJ. Broughton Street may have plenty of options when it comes to stylish bars, but for those looking for something more traditional, The Barony is certainly worth a visit. It has some of the friendliest staff in Edinburgh and a real fireplace, and even played a cameo role in the animated film The Illusionist.