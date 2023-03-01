Two Edinburgh venues have been included in a prestigious list of the UK’s 50 best gastropubs.

The Doric and The Scran and Scallie made the cut as Big 7 Travel released its annual listing.

Now in its second year, the Big 7 Travel list is based on factors including ingredient quality, value for money and consistency of reviews. Other considerations include atmosphere, location and accessibility, as well Big 7 Travel’s own writer suggestions and previous awards.

Explaining what a gastropub is, the website said: ‘It’s a watering hole that can also compete with top restaurants when it comes to food’.

The Doric, situated on Market Street, certainly meets that criteria – and it came in at No.35 on the list.

In its description of the much-loved Capital venue, Big 7 Travel wrote: ‘A gastropub that dates back to the 17th-century? We’re intrigued, and you should be too.

‘The Doric holds claim to being the oldest gastropub in the UK, with homemade and locally sourced dishes on the menu for hundreds of years.

‘Now, it’s a popular spot for local brews and delicious food. Expect local dishes such as haggis with a silky Glenkinchie Whisky jus’.

No stranger to plaudits, The Scran and Scallie, on Comely Bank Road, was placed at No.16.

In its description of its the Tom Kitchin-owned venue, Big 7 Travel wrote: ‘A relaxed Scottish gastropub that has a Michelin starred restaurant as a brother, in the form of the local Kitchin.

‘They focus on super comforting food here, pairing it up with craft beer and a large selection of other great drinks.

‘The sort of place where you could get seriously comfortable and not want to move for a couple of hours’.

The full list of the Top 50 gastropubs compiled by Big 7 Travel can be viewed here.

