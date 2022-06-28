Kitchin and his wife Michaela have said that KORA will officially open on Saturday, July 2 with reservations available online now.

The finishing touches are being made to the new eatery, which is situated in Bruntsfield, on the site of the Southside Scran.

The team behind The Kitchin, The Scran & Scallie and Gullane’s, The Bonnie Badger, have announced a quartet of appointments – including internal promotions, as well as some new team members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head chef James Chapman will lead the brigade of chefs at KORA, working closely with Kitchin himself and chef director Dominic Jack.

The trio have created a menu which presents a seasonal selection of local Scottish meat and fish dishes, alongside a wide array of plant-based options – all evoking modern Scottish cooking with accents of global flavours.

The front-of-house team will be led by general manager Greig Munro, who will be supported by assistant manager Sophie Copland, who joins the team from Kitchin’s gastropub The Scran & Scallie.

Tom Kitchin has announced the opening date for his latest Edinburgh restaurant.

Completing the management quartet will be bar manager Kevin Stuart, who will lead the bar team to present a selection of seasonal cocktails, a wealth of wines and an enviable selection of beers and ales from leading Scottish breweries.

Kitchin, the youngest chef in the world to earn a Michelin star at the age of just 29, said: “KORA is a fresh, inspiring concept and we’re excited to open soon.

“We have a first-class team, ready to lead a new kind of restaurant and bar that puts local talent, local suppliers, and local produce centre-stage.

“We’re really proud to be able to give some of our existing team members fresh challenges.

Chef Tom Kitchin has announced that new restaurant KORA will officially open on Saturday, 2 July.

“The hospitality industry offers incredible opportunities for talented and passionate people and it is exciting to see our team grow and establish themselves.

“We’re pleased to also welcome some new faces who have spent time at our other venues immersing themselves in our ‘From Nature to Plate’ philosophy and commitment to excellence.