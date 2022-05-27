The pair popped into The Kitchin in Leith to film for their hit TV series Men In Kilts.

Accompanied by a colourful cast of real-life Scottish characters, the first series of the show sees the two stars learn more about the Battle of Culloden, folk dancing, whisky and the art of wrangling a flock of wild sheep.

Across eight half-hour episodes, Heughan and McTavish dive enthusiastically into traditional food and drink and discover the true legacy of their rugged screen characters.

Outlander actors Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, who play Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie on the Emmy-nominated time travel drama, enjoyed a bite to eat at celebrity chef Tom Kitchin's Edinburgh restaurant this week. Photo: Tom Kitchin.

Now it seems they’re running the rule over Kitchin’s award-winning eatery.

Sharing pictures of Heughan and McTavish tucking into his nosh, the chef wrote: “I thought I must share some behind the scenes shots from when we had these great guys @samheughan & @grahammctavish here at The Kitchin filming ‘Men in Kilts’ @meninkiltsstarz #Starz.

“Great fun to film and OMG what a popular show… I love chatting to so many of our American guests who have seen the show and looked us up because of it.

“Just wonderful seeing tourists and visitors in Edinburgh again supporting the many amazing hospitality businesses in Scotland. We’ve missed you all.”

Tom Kitchin, left talks food with Sam Heughan ans Graham McTavish.

Last weekend, Heughan took part in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Edinburgh – looking dapper in a three-piece suit as he raised money and awareness of prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

The star straddled a Triumph Thruxton RS in the event on Sunday, versions of which were taking place across the globe on the same day.

Speaking after the event, he told fans in a video post: “It's a childhood dream of mine.

“Thanks to Police Scotland for keeping us safe on the Gentleman's Ride, a great day out! (and for allowing me to be a total big kid).”

Heughan will no doubt have been delighted to be back in Edinburgh, a city he holds dear.

Indeed, earlier this month, in an interview with Square Mile, a men’s luxury lifestyle magazine for London, Heughan was asked if he could think of a moment or experience that influenced who he is as a person today.

He replied: “I guess when I moved to Edinburgh.

“I was living in the countryside as a young child, there were four people in my class at school. And then I moved to Edinburgh, which to me felt like a metropolis. I started going to the theatre.

“Just being in the city was really inspiring. It opened up the world to me, as a teenager. There’s a whole world out there that I want to explore.”

Next year, Heughan will be seen on the big screen when he stars in a new rom-com.

It's All Coming Back To Me is slated to be released in cinemas on February 10, 2023 – in time for Valentine's Day.

The movie is based on Karoline Herfurth's 2016 German film SMS für Dich.

In it, Priyanka plays a young woman who copes with her fiance's death by texting his old mobile phone number, now owned by another man played by Heughan, who is also trying to recover from a broken heart.