The Scottish actor plays Highland warrior Jamie Fraser in the on-screen adaptation of a best-selling novel series written by Diana Gabaldon.
Outlander sixth season recently came to an end, and, while the series remains as popular as ever, rumours of a spin-off have emerged.
During an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Heughan was quizzed about the spin-off and confirmed the rumours.
The 42-year-old said: “I knew it was in the wings, I knew that was happening.
“I didn’t realise it was so far advanced. I saw Diana [Gabaldon] this weekend, and she was writing furiously.”
The Balmaclellan-born actor then joked that he’d love to make an appearance – however, as it’s expected to be a prequel, with rumours it will centre on the lives of his character's parents, it seems unlikely.
He said: “I know they’re really excited, I’m excited for them, and I’m slightly jealous as well.
“I wonder if I can get in there.”
Last weekend, Heughan took part in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Edinburgh – looking dapper in a three-piece suit as he raised money and awareness of prostate cancer and men’s mental health.
The star straddled a Triumph Thruxton RS in the event on Sunday, versions of which were taking place across the globe on the same day.
Speaking after the event, he told fans in a video post: “It's a childhood dream of mine.
“Thanks to Police Scotland for keeping us safe on the Gentleman's Ride, a great day out! (and for allowing me to be a total big kid).”
Heughan will no doubt have been delighted to be back in Edinburgh, a city he holds dear.
Indeed, earlier this month, in an interview with Square Mile, a men’s luxury lifestyle magazine for London, Heughan was asked if he could think of a moment or experience that influenced who he is as a person today.
He replied: “I guess when I moved to Edinburgh.
“I was living in the countryside as a young child, there were four people in my class at school. And then I moved to Edinburgh, which to me felt like a metropolis. I started going to the theatre.
“Just being in the city was really inspiring. It opened up the world to me, as a teenager. There’s a whole world out there that I want to explore.”
Next year, Heughan will be seen on the big screen when he stars in a new rom-com.
It's All Coming Back To Me is slated to be released in cinemas on February 10, 2023 – in time for Valentine's Day.
The movie is based on Karoline Herfurth's 2016 German film SMS für Dich.
In it, Priyanka plays a young woman who copes with her fiance's death by texting his old mobile phone number, now owned by another man played by Heughan, who is also trying to recover from a broken heart.
The two bond over text and attempt to find love again.