The Scottish actor plays Highland warrior Jamie Fraser in the on-screen adaptation of a best-selling novel series written by Diana Gabaldon.

Outlander sixth season recently came to an end, and, while the series remains as popular as ever, rumours of a spin-off have emerged.

During an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Heughan was quizzed about the spin-off and confirmed the rumours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outlander star Sam Heughan has admitted he's 'slightly jealous' of the time-travelling fantasy drama's upcoming spin-off series.

The 42-year-old said: “I knew it was in the wings, I knew that was happening.

“I didn’t realise it was so far advanced. I saw Diana [Gabaldon] this weekend, and she was writing furiously.”

The Balmaclellan-born actor then joked that he’d love to make an appearance – however, as it’s expected to be a prequel, with rumours it will centre on the lives of his character's parents, it seems unlikely.

He said: “I know they’re really excited, I’m excited for them, and I’m slightly jealous as well.

“I wonder if I can get in there.”

Last weekend, Heughan took part in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Edinburgh – looking dapper in a three-piece suit as he raised money and awareness of prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

The star straddled a Triumph Thruxton RS in the event on Sunday, versions of which were taking place across the globe on the same day.

Speaking after the event, he told fans in a video post: “It's a childhood dream of mine.

“Thanks to Police Scotland for keeping us safe on the Gentleman's Ride, a great day out! (and for allowing me to be a total big kid).”

Heughan will no doubt have been delighted to be back in Edinburgh, a city he holds dear.

Indeed, earlier this month, in an interview with Square Mile, a men’s luxury lifestyle magazine for London, Heughan was asked if he could think of a moment or experience that influenced who he is as a person today.

He replied: “I guess when I moved to Edinburgh.

“I was living in the countryside as a young child, there were four people in my class at school. And then I moved to Edinburgh, which to me felt like a metropolis. I started going to the theatre.

“Just being in the city was really inspiring. It opened up the world to me, as a teenager. There’s a whole world out there that I want to explore.”

Next year, Heughan will be seen on the big screen when he stars in a new rom-com.

It's All Coming Back To Me is slated to be released in cinemas on February 10, 2023 – in time for Valentine's Day.

The movie is based on Karoline Herfurth's 2016 German film SMS für Dich.

In it, Priyanka plays a young woman who copes with her fiance's death by texting his old mobile phone number, now owned by another man played by Heughan, who is also trying to recover from a broken heart.