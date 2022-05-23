Outlander star Sam Heughan looks dapper as he takes part in Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Edinburgh for charity

The 42-year-old star straddled a Triumph Thruxton RS in the event on Sunday, versions of which were taking place across the globe on the same day.

Heughan, known to millions thanks to his role as Jamie Fraser in Outlander, is the top fundraiser in Edinburgh so far, with a total of more than £41,000.

He has completely smashed his original target of £1,000.

Outlander actor Sam Heguan took part in the Gentleman's Ride in Edinburgh, raising money for men's charity Movember. Photo: Instagram/SamHeughan

On his fundraising page ahead of the event, Heughan said: “I’m riding in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride with fellow men and women across the globe to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health on behalf of Movember.

"Men die on average six years earlier than women and for largely preventable reasons. The number of men that are suffering is growing, and we need to do something about that.

"So, before I press my tweed and polish my boots, I'm asking you to join me in raising funds and awareness for these causes by donating what you can for this meaningful cause and to help the men we love, live happier and healthier lives.”

Heughan later took to Instagram to thank his fans for supporting the cause – and helping him raise thousands of pounds.

He wrote: "HUGE THANK YOU!!!! - to everyone that donated for such a great cause. @movember Wonderful day out in Edinburgh for @gentlemansride Great meeting everyone and sharing our passion, whilst supporting a good cause. So proud of everyone that generously donated. I’m bowled over, so so generous! Thank you.x."

Heughan will no doubt have been delighted to be back in Edinburgh, a city he holds dear.

Indeed, earlier this month, in an interview with Square Mile, a men’s luxury lifestyle magazine for London, the Balmaclellan-born star was asked if he could think of a moment or experience that influenced who he is as a person today.

He replied: “I guess when I moved to Edinburgh.

“I was living in the countryside as a young child, there were four people in my class at school. And then I moved to Edinburgh, which to me felt like a metropolis. I started going to the theatre.

“Just being in the city was really inspiring. It opened up the world to me, as a teenager. There’s a whole world out there that I want to explore.”

Next year, Heughan will be seen on the big screen when he stars in a new rom-com.

It's All Coming Back To Me is slated to be released in cinemas on February 10, 2023 – in time for Valentine's Day.

In a picture posted to Instagram last month by Sony Pictures, the Scots actor is seen with co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The movie is based on Karoline Herfurth's 2016 German film SMS für Dich.

In it, Priyanka plays a young woman who copes with her fiance's death by texting his old mobile phone number, now owned by another man played by Heughan, who is also trying to recover from a broken heart.