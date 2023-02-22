MasterChef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks is no stranger to accolades – and now the Arbroath-born chef is celebrating again after his newest Edinburgh restaurant was included in the prestigious Michelin Guide in its first year of business.

Dulse, the relaxed neighbourhood seafood bistro and wine bar on Queensferry Street, offers stunning food and drinks, including cocktails made with Dean’s own spirits brands Mond Vodka and Lunun Gin.

And it’s established a stellar reputation for dazzlingly crafted but simple seafood dishes.

Dean Banks' newest Edinbirgh restaurant Dulse has been included in the prestigious Michelin guide.

Now added to the latest edition of the Michelin Guide, it joins Dean’s other restaurants Dean Banks at the Pompadour and Haar St Andrews in being honoured by the foodie bible.

Dean said: “We are absolutely delighted that Dulse has been included so quickly by the legendary Michelin Guide.

“We set out to do something very different from my tasting menu experiences at Haar and The Pompadour when we opened Dulse – it’s the kind of place I love, a relaxed and welcoming environment to have a few drinks and enjoy some spectacular dishes designed to showcase the very best of Scottish produce.

“It’s a real honour that Michelin have embraced this concept and included us so early in Dulse’s life – that’s down to the hard work of our incredible team, with of course special thanks to our group exec chef Dan Ashmore.”

The Michelin Guide said of Dulse: “Make it an occasion by starting with a cocktail in the ground floor wine floor before heading upstairs to enjoy terrific Scottish seafood.

“Traditional flavours, in dishes like Arbroath smokie tart and St Andrews lobster thermidor, sit alongside those boasting more of an Asian accent, such as Singapore-style mussels or crab with red Thai curry; whichever style you prefer, the quality of the fish and shellfish really comes through.”

