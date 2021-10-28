The restaurant, which opened in the Waldorf Astoria owned-hotel in June, is run by Dean Banks, a private chef who was a finalist in 2018’s MasterChef: The Professionals.

Dean Banks at the Pompadour is known for a creative 5 course tasting menu, which makes use of Scottish seasonal produce and features Bank’s signature smoked lobster dish.

The Michelin Guide has added Dean Banks at the Pompadour to its third live release of the year, which celebrated 12 restaurants across the UK and Ireland. Only one other Scottish restaurant made the list – Brett, a wine bar located in the West End of Glasgow.

Banks previously ran Haar, a restaurant in St Andrews, which closed in early 2021.

Earlier this year, he told the Edinburgh Evening News: "I have built my reputation in St Andrews but I lived in Edinburgh for four years and trained there so always saw myself having a restaurant there.

“The concept has changed in that Haar is a relaxed dining experience enjoyed by people maybe coming off the beach from walking the dog, whereas our Edinburgh restaurant is more refined.

"It is something I dreamed about in the younger years of my career especially when I worked at No1. (at the Balmoral). I knew at the other end of Princes Street was the Pompadour, I have to pinch myself to think I am taking it over.”

The Pompadour, which was previously run by the Galvin brothers, is an iconic Edinburgh dining room that dates back to 1925.

"The room is one of the most historic dining rooms in the city and the chefs that have passed through the doors are incredible. To be part of that history is superb”.

