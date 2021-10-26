The restaurant will join the other two Bread Meats Bread locations in Edinburgh – which are situated on Lothian Road, and at the Fort Kinnaird retail complex.

Breat Meats Bread announced the opening on social media, and wrote: “We'll be opening our flagship and third BMB in the capital at the former Prezzo on North Bridge (across from The Scotsman), also known as ‘the gateway between the old and new town’.

Work is well under way so be sure to keep an eye on our social media or by visiting www.breadmeatsbread.com to be the first to know when we open our doors!”

The premises, which previously contained a Prezzo, is currently undergoing renovation and decoration works, however, Bread Meats Bread have not yet announced when the new location will open.

The chain are currently hiring kitchen and front of house staff for the new location.

