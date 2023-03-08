Excitement is building ahead of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool – but back in 1972, the eyes of the world were on Edinburgh as city hosted the competition.

Held at the Usher Hall, the much-loved event was staged here after Monaco, who won in 1971, were unable to meet the huge demands of hosting the show and could not find a suitable venue.

Taking place on March 25, 1972, the contest was hosted by Scottish ballet dancer Moira Shearer and screened on the BBC.

Representing the UK at Eurovision were The New Seekers with the song Beg, Steal Or Borrow.

Up against 17 other countries, they were respectable runners-up to Luxembourg's Vicky Leandross, whose song ​Apres Toi garnered 128 points to ​the UK's 114.

Earlier this week, Eurovision fans crashed Ticketmaster’s dedicated web page for the 2023 event – and tickets were rarer than hen’s teeth when Edinburgh hosted the competition, too.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostaligic trip back to when Eurovision came to the Capital.

1 . The New Seekers Here you can see The New Seekers on the West End of Princes Street, by a sign that points in the direction of the Usher Hall, where the Eurovision song contest took place. The New Seekers were the UK entry in 1972. Photo: Other Photo Sales

2 . STEN-23-03-22- 1972 eurovision -SCOT Fans wait for The New Seekers outside the Caledonian Hotel, Edinburgh Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

3 . Hosted by Moira Shearer Moira Shearer hosted the 1972 contest - she was an internationally renowned British ballet dancer and actress. Shearer is best remembered for her performances in the likes of The Red Shoes (1948) and Peeping Tom (1960). Photo: BBC Photo Sales

4 . Winning country Luxembourg won the 1972 contest, with their song Apres toi, sung in French by Vicky Leandros. Photo: BBC Photo Sales