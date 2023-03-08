Eurovision Song Contest: 12 photos of when Edinburgh hosted show in 1972 and tickets were like gold dust
Excitement is building ahead of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool – but back in 1972, the eyes of the world were on Edinburgh as city hosted the competition.
Held at the Usher Hall, the much-loved event was staged here after Monaco, who won in 1971, were unable to meet the huge demands of hosting the show and could not find a suitable venue.
Taking place on March 25, 1972, the contest was hosted by Scottish ballet dancer Moira Shearer and screened on the BBC.
Representing the UK at Eurovision were The New Seekers with the song Beg, Steal Or Borrow.
Up against 17 other countries, they were respectable runners-up to Luxembourg's Vicky Leandross, whose song Apres Toi garnered 128 points to the UK's 114.
Earlier this week, Eurovision fans crashed Ticketmaster’s dedicated web page for the 2023 event – and tickets were rarer than hen’s teeth when Edinburgh hosted the competition, too.
