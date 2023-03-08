News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Eurovision Song Contest: 12 photos of when Edinburgh hosted show in 1972 and tickets were like gold dust

Excitement is building ahead of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool – but back in 1972, the eyes of the world were on Edinburgh as city hosted the competition.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
9 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 12:43pm

Held at the Usher Hall, the much-loved event was staged here after Monaco, who won in 1971, were unable to meet the huge demands of hosting the show and could not find a suitable venue.

Taking place on March 25, 1972, the contest was hosted by Scottish ballet dancer Moira Shearer and screened on the BBC.

Representing the UK at Eurovision were The New Seekers with the song Beg, Steal Or Borrow.

Up against 17 other countries, they were respectable runners-up to Luxembourg's Vicky Leandross, whose song ​Apres Toi garnered 128 points to ​the UK's 114.

Earlier this week, Eurovision fans crashed Ticketmaster’s dedicated web page for the 2023 event – and tickets were rarer than hen’s teeth when Edinburgh hosted the competition, too.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostaligic trip back to when Eurovision came to the Capital.

Here you can see The New Seekers on the West End of Princes Street, by a sign that points in the direction of the Usher Hall, where the Eurovision song contest took place. The New Seekers were the UK entry in 1972.

1. The New Seekers

Here you can see The New Seekers on the West End of Princes Street, by a sign that points in the direction of the Usher Hall, where the Eurovision song contest took place. The New Seekers were the UK entry in 1972.

Photo: Other

Photo Sales
Fans wait for The New Seekers outside the Caledonian Hotel, Edinburgh

2. STEN-23-03-22- 1972 eurovision -SCOT

Fans wait for The New Seekers outside the Caledonian Hotel, Edinburgh

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Moira Shearer hosted the 1972 contest - she was an internationally renowned British ballet dancer and actress. Shearer is best remembered for her performances in the likes of The Red Shoes (1948) and Peeping Tom (1960).

3. Hosted by Moira Shearer

Moira Shearer hosted the 1972 contest - she was an internationally renowned British ballet dancer and actress. Shearer is best remembered for her performances in the likes of The Red Shoes (1948) and Peeping Tom (1960).

Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Luxembourg won the 1972 contest, with their song Apres toi, sung in French by Vicky Leandros.

4. Winning country

Luxembourg won the 1972 contest, with their song Apres toi, sung in French by Vicky Leandros.

Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
EdinburghLiverpoolUsher HallBBC