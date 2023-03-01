Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel is returning to our screens later this year – and the BBC is on the lookout for contestants from Edinburgh.

Packed with huge stars, edge-of-your seat jeopardy and big laughs, the smash-hit gameshow’s premise is simple: each week, three contestants hope to answer their way to a cash fortune, guided by seven celebrities who are suitably strapped to the circumference of a dizzying, spinning wheel.

Michael McIntyre is returning to our screens with series four of The Wheel, and if you’d like to take part, applications are open.

Oncology nurse Helen made history on the show after she became the first person to win the jackpot after only answering one question correctly.

Helen was aided by fellow Rangers legend Ally McCoist, who guided her to the right answer.

Then, just a week later, a father of three became the second Edinburgh resident to make history on the gameshow.

Contestant Alan, who works in IT management, became the first person to clear all seven categories from the wheel by himself.

Alan, who showed his prosthetic hand after telling of how he was born without the limb, wowed Michael and the seven celebrity guests by consistently choosing the correct answers.

He bagged a cool £60k for his troubles.

If you fancy trying to emulate the lucky pair, the BBC is now searching for contestants who are ‘confident, fun and outgoing’.

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over and fill out the online application form via the BBC website.