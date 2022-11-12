A father of three has become the second Edinburgh resident in two weeks to make history on BBC Gameshow The Wheel.

Contestant Alan, who works in IT management, appeared on Michael McIntyre’s hit show on Saturday and became the first person to clear all seven categories from the wheel by himself.

Alan, who showed his prosthetic hand after telling of how he was born without the limb, wowed Michael and the seven celebrity guests by consistently choosing the correct answers.

He made an impression from the start, after saying that, if he won, he would spend the money on a new kitchen and a “final resting place” to which a shocked Michael McIntyre responded: “A grave? I’ve asked so many contestants that and I have ever had that answer.” Alan later clarified that he meant a “forever home”.

After answering questions correctly on subjects including the weather and Andy Murray’s Wimbledon win, one unlucky moment saw him shutdown after he landed on food icon Rustie Lee. But he lived to see another question after he was once again chosen at random by the contestant wheel.

On the final cash-out question, Alan decided to go big and put his faith in Rustie - who came last on the celebrity leaderboard - in a move which could have seen him bag the largest cash prize available of £60,000. And once again, Alan needed hardly any help from his celebrity assistant and, when faced with a question about New York boroughs, he knew the answer immediately.

Alan, who said he wants to use the money to buy a new home with his wife Ruth after their children Jamie, Ross and Emma moved out, said he was “absolutely stunned” by his win. “I genuinely can’t believe it. Is this real?” he said, before thanking the celebrities and adding, “I had a lot of help.”

The win goes into The Wheel’s history books, as the first time one contestant has answered all questions right without any help from the other two players. “It’s so rare for that to happen,” said Michael McIntyre. “I always say ‘all you have to do is stay here but it’s so hard. No one has ever done it.”

The host added: “You came up and said you’d buy a coffin and we all said this guy isn’t going to last long, literally. But you’ve stayed here to the end, you’ve cleared the whole wheel and you’ve won £60,000. An incredible winner.”

Alan is the second person from Edinburgh to make history on the gameshow, following in the footsteps of oncology nurse Helen, who walked away with £82,000 last week.

Helen, who won the game after enlisting the help of Rangers and Scotland legend Ally McCoist, was the first person to bag the prize money after answering only one question right.