With the Eurovision singing contest taking place in Liverpool this week, we’ve taken a look at the best places in Edinburgh to party while you watch the grand final this Saturday.

The annual mix of music and colour is always a good reason to get together to watch with friends over a few drinks as the performers represent their countries and then the high tension of the results takes centre stage. Eurovision and Edinburgh do have connections, with the city hosting the event in 1972 at the Usher Hall. And of course, a large amount of the big budget Hollywood movie starring Will Ferrell – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – was filmed in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lots of pubs, clubs and community groups are hosting events this Saturday night, May 13, in the Capital to celebrate Eurovision – with big screens, live performances and parties taking place.

Sam Ryder came second in Eurovision 2022, the best UK result in decades (Photo: Dean Atkins)

Most Popular

Big Boom Bang a Bang Eurovision Party in Edinburgh

Join the Grassmarket Community Project from 7.30pm until 1am at the Grassmarket Centre on Saturday in the company of hostess Tanya Windaes. You are promised fun, frolics, food, fizz and you can watch the Eurovision final live. Included in your ticket price: Eurovision Song Contest live on the big Screen; Hosted by Tanya Windaes and photo opportunity; Make your mind up whether your having a Bucks Fizz or Virgin Fizz on arrival; Euro inspired snack platters; Photo booth to take your own fun pictures; Eurovision novelties; Fun and games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for this event sold out quickly, however, organisers have released a limited amount of standing tickets which you can purchase for £15.

Eurovision on the big screen in Edinburgh

Members of the band "Kalush Orchestra", who won last year's Eurovision song contest. Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion last year, the event will be held by Great Britain, who finished second in Turin last year, with Sam Ryder's song 'Spaceman'. Photo: Getty.

Big screen viewings will take place at Vue Edinburgh Omni and Ocean Terminal, showing the Eurovision grand final live from Liverpool on Saturday, from 7.30pm until midnight. Tickets range from £17.49 to £21.49 at Ocean Terminal and £17.49 to £19.99 at the Omni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cameo Cinema in Home Street is also showing Eurovision from 7.15pm on Saturday. Tickets cost £17.50 for adults and £15 for students and the over 60s. Your ticket includes a glass of Prosecco, a pint of Camden Hells, or a soft drink of your choice.

Pubs in Edinburgh showing Eurovision 2023

It’s fair to say people like to party while watching Eurovision, and what better way to do that than going down to the pub? Unfortunately, Woodland Creatures in Leith Walk and the Three Sisters pub in the Cowgate’s live watch party events have already sold out.

However, Boda’s Eurovision night takes place on Saturday at the Victoria Bar in Leith Walk from 8pm. Entry is free, with drinks specials available. To book a table call 0131 555 1638. CC Blooms in Greenside Place is also hosting a Eurovision party in its Lab bar downstairs. No booking required. First come first served. Leith Arches in Manderston Street is hosting a big Eurovision party on Saturday night, from 6.30pm. Entry is £10 on the door with live performances before the grand final at 8pm and an after-show party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eurovision party at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh

Cancer Card is hosting a big Eurovision party on Saturday at the O2 Academy Edinburgh, formerly Corn Exchange, at New Market Road, from 7pm until 12.30am. You will be welcomed with a drink and entertained with close magic, competitions, quizzes, a party voting platform, a raffle and a fun photo booth with props. Plus a buffet supper will be served during the evening. Whether you're a die-hard Eurovision fan or just looking for a fun night out, grab your friends, dress up in your most glittery outfit, and get ready to party! Tickets are now available for £40 each or £400 for a table of 10.

Eurovision party with students at Edinburgh university

Edinburgh University Students Association is hosting a Eurovision party on Saturday night at The Garden at Teviot. You'll watch along on all 17 HD screens topped off with decor and drinks to make sure you get the full Eurovision experience. Groups are encouraged to attend with full Eurovision outfits. Entry is free and tables/ beach huts are available to book online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City Chambers Eurovision party