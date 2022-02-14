Paul Byrne directed many acclaimed shows at the Edinburgh Fringe festival and beyond, and worked with talent including Roisin Conaty, Catherine Bohart, Andrew Maxwell, and Sindhu Vee.

Scottish comic Janey Godley shared her memories of Byrne at the Fringe on Twitter. She said: “He was such a genuine lovely man - we will all miss him sitting in that corner of the bar, his wee wave and nod. His wee chats to booster your faith in comedy, his ripple of laughter and just that feeling of niceness when you meet him".

Actor and comedian Omid Djalili also payed his respects on the social media app, where he wrote: “Very sorry to hear of the passing of comedy director Paul Byrne and younger brother of @MrEdByrne - a very dear soul with whom I had many laughs at various Edinburgh festivals. He was 45 years old”.

Comedian Robin Ince wrote: “Many comedians talking about Paul Byrne today. A real loss. A lovely person, hugely encouraging, wise & funny. He had a remarkable ability to bring the best out of people and I know he helped many performers stay just about sane on the Edinburgh fringe”.

The director’s brother, comedian Ed Byrne, tweeted on Friday: “Paul Byrne was a lot of things to a lot of people. A talented comedy director and stand up fixer, he was loved by so many. But to me, he was my pain-in-the-arse little brother and I will miss him so much.”

Individual Artist Management confirmed Byrne’s death in a statement, which read: "After a short illness we are extremely saddened to confirm Paul Byrne has passed away at 44.

"Paul was an exceptional comedy director and worked on breakthrough and seminal shows for some of the UK's finest comedy talent.

"His knowledge and understanding of stand up was unsurpassed as was his ability to help comedians discover their voice.

“The list of shows he worked on that were nominated or won awards both in Edinburgh and abroad was extensive, and spoke to his incredible gift at developing talent."

Jason Manford was among other famous names from the comedy world paying tribute and sharing their condolences.

He said: “Oh Ed I’m so sorry, what a top bloke he was and my thoughts are with you and your family.”

David Baddiel added: “So sorry to hear this Ed. All best and thinking of you.”

Richard Herring said: “Much love to you Ed. He was loved by a lot of people and will be greatly missed.”

Irish stand-up Bohart wrote: “Ed, I’m so sorry for your loss. Paul made everyone around him feel higher in their own esteem. He will be so missed.”

Comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, who competed on Britain’s Got Talent, described Paul as a “nice man, always humble and thoughtful”.

He added: “I knew him for only about a year but he had a way about him that made people who just met him feel they’d known him for years.

“I am one of the last people he ever worked with and recognise how lucky I am.”

