The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo set to stun audiences for one final weekend

As the 2024 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Show draws to a close, the cast are set to wow audiences for the final Journeys performances with their incredible vibrancy, colour and spectacle.

Over 800 performers have taken crowds on a voyage during performances throughout August on Edinburgh Castle’s iconic Esplanade. The Journeys performance has delivered stunning artistic fanfare that the Show is known and loved for while honouring the seafarers who courageously traverse the oceans to connect people and cultures across continents. This year’s Tattoo brought together talents from the USA, India, Switzerland, Canada and from across the UK to deliver powerful displays that have wowed fans night after night.