US comedian brings taboo-busting show to Fringe
Her show, Help! My Vagina is Trying to Kill Me!, is a dark comedy charting her journey as she navigates a series of harrowing experiences from being diagnosed with herpes, to going through a particularly painful miscarriage and spotting pre-cancerous cells in a cervical screening test.
The US actor uses her career as a stand-up comedian to relate her story of living with shame for many years following a series of health scares and crises that would floor the most resilient of us.
She says: ‘‘It’s not just about STDs, miscarriages, and HPV, it’s so much more than that. It’s about loss and love, relationships and women’s health, but ultimately, it’s a show aimed at making you feel less alone, about learning to love and accept yourself for who you are. It’s the bravest thing I’ve written and performed so far, and I hope it will resonate with Fringe audiences.’
The show aims to educate, inspire conversations and be a beacon of light for anyone who’s gone through health scares or issues with their vagina.
It’s a comedy with a difference and a beautiful personal story that will get audiences thinking with 50 minutes of real humour and storytelling and a chance to let go of our own feelings about the female body.
